The Alaska Railroad turns 100 years old in 2023.
To celebrate the centennial, the Alaska Railroad commissioned not one but two art prints/posters to commemorate the event. Both artists are from the Interior — Noah Nolywaika of Nenana and William “Art” Chase of North Pole.
Both artists will be available to sign prints and posters at the centennial’s first celebration, a First Friday anniversary event from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Fairbanks Railroad Depot, 1031 Alaska Railroad Depot Road.
William “Art” Chase’s original oil painting is entitled “Alaska Railroad: 100 Years Strong.” It depicts a line-up of nine influential locomotives that showcase the railroad’s transportation development over the decades. A limited edition of 250 numbered and signed art prints and posters, and matching lapel pin (and other merchandise) are available.
Noah Nolywaika’s original charcoal pencil drawing “Nenana: Where River Meets Rail and Past Meets Future,” depicts Nenana’s historic railroad depot and President Warren Harding driving a golden spike to complete the railroad on July 15, 1923. A limited edition of 250 numbered and signed art prints and posters, and matching lapel pin (and other merchandise) are available as well.
Signed and numbered prints cost $55. Posters cost $30 and lapel pins cost $5. The depot gift shop will also be open to offer other gift items nd apparel featuring the 2023 artwork. These items will remain on sale at the depot and at AlaskaRailroadGiftShop.com.
Admission is free and parking is free.
The Tanana Valley Model Railroad Club will operate its popular HO scale model trains within the club’s diorama. An HO scale is 1:87 of the 0 scale. The run on a gauge of l.625 inches. Because of of its small size, the HO scale has become one of the most popular scales for model trains.
A second centennial event will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anchorage Historic Railroad Depot, 411 W. 1st Ave on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Centennial celebration will continue in Nenana on Saturday, July 15. Invited guests are expected to board an Alaska Railroad train from Fairbanks to Nenana for the special event. It is currently planned as a block party with barbecue, food, entertainment and maybe even a photo booth recreation of the Golden Spike moment. Invitations will go out to the governor, congressional delegation, Alaska Railroad board of directors, Alaska Railroad staff, supporters and neighbors.
