The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) recently announced the recipients of the 2021 National Edward R. Murrow Awards, recognizing Alaska News Nightly, a radio newscast created by Alaska Public Media (AKPM) in collaboration with partner stations throughout Alaska.
The award, which AKPM received for Alaska News Nightly is in the Small Market Radio category for Newscast. This recognition follows a 2020 win for Excellence in Video for the short film “The Legacy of Maryann Sundown and Agnes Aguchak”, which was co-produced with partner station KYUK. Among the most prestigious recognition in journalism, RTDNA has been honoring recipients with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. According to RTNDA, “the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise, and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.”
Alaska News Nightly broadcasts on Alaska Public Media radio in communities throughout Alaska, additionally available to stream on alaskapublic.org, or using the Alaska Public Media mobile app and other commonly used podcast platforms. The weeknight newscast covers the latest stories gathered from reporters in AKPM’s statewide news network and is hosted by Casey Grove, supported by producer Mayowa Aina and audio engineer Toben Shelby.
“This award is a big deal within the national news media industry,” said Lori Townsend, News Director of Alaska Public Media. “The accolades belong to all of the reporters in our newsroom and across the state at our partner stations. It's our collaborative, statewide reporting work and the support of it that makes Alaska News Nightly a big winner.”