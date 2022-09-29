Alaska Native Language Archive Open House

Anna Berge of the Alaska Native Language Center gives some opening remarks during an open house at the Michael E. Krauss Alaska Native Language Archive in the Elmer E. Rasmuson Library at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Eric Engman

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Native Language Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 4 with an event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wood Center on the Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks.

The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the UAF media website and recorded for later viewing. It will be a celebration of the past, present and future of Alaska Native languages and will feature panels on language revitalization, language workshops, dance performances and more. For an agenda of the day’s events and to register, visit the ANLC website at www.uaf.edu/anlc.