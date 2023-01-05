Interior musicians can attend the Alaska Music Summit online 11 a.m to 3 p.m. on Jan. 14. The event is being held in Juneau.
The Alaska Music Summit returns in 2023 for a discussion of artistry, adversity and opportunity in the music scene. According to the event description, topics include how to build the music scene that musicians want to see, striking a better balance between musician needs and venue needs, making the algorithm work for Alaskan artists instead of against them, and taking a look at the unique Alaska music ecosystem — who is here and what we all have in common.