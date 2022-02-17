Pop culture fans will get their fill of bam, pow, crash and pop with Alaska ComiCon returns this weekend to Fairbanks.
The two-day event is Saturday and Sunday at the Carlson Center, 2010 Second Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tickets are available online at www.alaskacomicon.com/2022-attendee. Additionally, the convention is going cashless this year, which means tickets must be purchased online beforehand or at the gate using your smartphone.
Noted guests include Veronica Tayler, original Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank, Leah Clark, Kel Mitchell and Red Power Ranger Jason Faunt. The two-day con also includes comics vendors, artists and authors from across the United States, cos play contests and numerous vendors.
A complete list of guests, vendors and appearances is available online at www.alaskacomicon.com as well as www.facebook.com/AlaskaComicon.
Con organizers do have a Covid-19 policy in place. Masks must be worn by all attendees and exhibitors regardless of current vaccinations status while on the show floor. Masks may only be removed while eating, drinking and during individual photo-ops where the celebrity allows it.