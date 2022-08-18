Books by two Interior authors will represent Alaska at the 2022 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
“Recess at 20 Below” by Cindy Lou Aillaud and “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” by Seth Kantner are the selected books. Both are part of the National Center for the Book’s Great Reads from Great Places program. The program features books and authors representing the literary heritage of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and Northern Marianas. For more than 20 years, the program has highlighted youth titles. In 2022, adults titles are included for the first time.
“We are thrilled to showcase these wonderful titles from Alaska authors and share them with this year’s National Book Festival participants,” said Sara Juday, Alaska Center for the Book co-president.
This year’s National Book Festival will be held in person on Sept. 3 and will include livestreamed and recorded virtual programs celebrating books and authors. Aillaud’s book was selected by Lisa Murkowski to read aloud as part of the Library of Congress’ Center for the Book “Read Around the States” program. That video, along with a brief interview with Aillaud, will be posted to the Library of Congress’ Center for the Book website in coming weeks. Aillaud also will take part in an online panel with other authors from western states to talk about her book and what inspired her to write “Recess at 20 Below.” That panel discussion and others will be listed soon on the National Book Festival website and the Library of Congress’ YouTube channel. See bit.ly/3SRvVm1 and bit.ly/3Cj5bFf.
The book provides a warm and cozy way to experience what it is like playing during recess when it is really cold outside. What does the world sound like, how does it look, how does it smell when it is 20 below zero?
“Each page of this homage to outside play under extraordinary conditions is sure to elicit a gasp of surprise and delight from children who rarely experience the snow and cold as the children of Delta Junction, Alaska, do,” the Horn Book Review wrote.
Aillaud recently retired after more than 20 years of teaching kindergarten, special education and/or physical education. Most of those years were spent at Delta Junction, where she had years of recess duty. Her honors include a Fulbright Memorial Fund Scholarship for study in Japan and the Alaska Elementary Physical Education Teacher of the Year award. She still lives in Delta Junction.
A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou
This book is a compelling firsthand account of a life spent hunting, studying and living alongside caribou. It encompasses the historical past and present day, revealing the fragile intertwined lives of people and animals surviving on an uncertain landscape of cultural and climatic change sweeping the Alaskan Arctic. Stunning photographs by author Seth Kantner bring the book to life.
New York Times bestselling author Louise Erdrich described it as “ … a book to break and restore your heart.”
Seth Kantner is a commercial fisherman, writer and wildlife photographer. Born and raised in northern Alaska, his writing and photography reflect his love for the land and the animals it supports.
This is his fifth book. His first book, “Ordinary Wolves,” released in 2004 and received the Milkweed National Fiction Prize and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Award. Kantner also received a Whiting Award, naming him one of the nation’s top 10 emerging writers.
His writing and photographs also appear in The New York Times, Outside, Smithsonian, Adventure Journal, Alaska, and he has worked as a newspaper columnist.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.