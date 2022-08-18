Books by two Interior authors will represent Alaska at the 2022 National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

“Recess at 20 Below” by Cindy Lou Aillaud and “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” by Seth Kantner are the selected books. Both are part of the National Center for the Book’s Great Reads from Great Places program. The program features books and authors representing the literary heritage of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa and Northern Marianas. For more than 20 years, the program has highlighted youth titles. In 2022, adults titles are included for the first time.

