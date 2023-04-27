Vicki Barbolak

Vicki Barbolak, a finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” is performing in Fairbanks in May as the final Alaska Comedy season showcase.

Courtesy AlaskaComedy.com

Comedian and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Vicki Barbolak will be performing four shows in Fairbanks next week as a continuation of her “Trailer Nasty” tour.

“I think if people come, they will do a lot of laughing,” Vicki Barbolak said in a phone interview. “I think we all know it, but laughter really does make you feel better. It really lifts your spirits.”

