Comedian and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Vicki Barbolak will be performing four shows in Fairbanks next week as a continuation of her “Trailer Nasty” tour.
“I think if people come, they will do a lot of laughing,” Vicki Barbolak said in a phone interview. “I think we all know it, but laughter really does make you feel better. It really lifts your spirits.”
Barbolak was a top 10 finalist on Season 13 of “America’s Got Talent” (AGT) in 2018. Howie Mendel told her, “I think you just came up with your own sitcom, you’re wonderful I love you.” Simon Cowell expressed similar sentiments with, “I think you’re the best comedian we’ve had on this show.”
Since AGT, Vicki has been touring the world, sharing her comedy with as many people as possible. She said she is thrilled to be coming to Alaska.
“I just can’t wait. The people and the place itself, I’m just gonna go nuts!” Barbolak said.
Barbolak was 38-years-young when she got her start in comedy, and as soon as she started, she was hooked. It wasn’t until AGT, though, that she got big.
“It doesn’t matter if the industry doesn’t like you, AGT takes you right to millions of people,” Barbolak said. “It’s got such a huge reach that it brought my comedy to everybody. It changed my entire life, completely.”
Since then, she has started her own podcast, was given a premiere spot in Jimmy Kimmel’s comedy club, and performed all across the country. One of her favorite parts about being in new places is getting to incorporate them into her act.
“I don’t stay in my hotel room, I’m constantly going out when I’m on tour and meeting people and looking at things and seeing what’s going on and eating everything I can find,” Barbolak said. “From the first night I’m somewhere new, it just starts to be a lot about where I am. I like to just just talk about what’s going on that day.”
Some of Barbolak’s other achievements include winning America’s Funniest Mom award in 2007 and California’s Funniest Female.
“You just hope that you’ll hit people in the heart where you are,” Barbolak said. “I have a pretty positive feeling about Alaskans, you know. I mean if you guys are there you aren’t just walking through life. You’re choosing to live a different life than most people, which I think is really cool.”
She will be performing four shows in Fairbanks starting May 3 at the North Pole Ale house, followed by The Spur on May 4. On May 5 and 6, she will be at The Firehouse Theatre in Goldie’s AK. All shows are at 7 p.m. and are for ages 18 and older.
News-Miner intern Mariana Low can be reached at mlow@newsminer.com or 907-459-7582.