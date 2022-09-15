Almost three years after the pandemic dimmed the lights at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, the Fairbanks Drama Association is back on stage.
The theater closed in March 2020 as Covid swept into Alaska, just one week before the opening of “You Can’t Take It With You.” Now, 30 months later, the theater marks its return to live performances with the Neil Simon classic “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” opening Friday.
Directed by Bill Wright and featuring a cast of notable Fairbanks names, the production follows the drama association’s formula for a big season opener: Take a great comedy with a big cast and cast it well. That’s what Wright did when assembling his team, which features some well-known Fairbanks personalities, including Glenner Anderson, Jerry Evans, Scott McCrea, Johan Brun and Amy Chausse, among others. As far as the pressure of carrying the theater’s public return on his shoulders, Wright says that nagging worry has diminished as opening night draws closer.
“Now that I’ve got it up and it’s three days away from opening, I feel almost no pressure at all,” he said. “The opener sets the season. For this, it comes down to great support from everybody involved — the actors, the crew, the community. It’s the perfect time to bring something back.”
The play is considered one of Neil Simon’s funniest works and is an ode to the heyday of the TV’s Golden Age. It centers on what happens behind the scenes of a 1950s-era TV show and the antics between writers, actors, TV executives and a harried staff. It’s based on Simon’s own experiences writing for “Your Show of Shows.”
“This show, the more I play with it and be a part of it and watch it grow and develop, it’s even better than I thought it would be,” Wright said. “It predates so much of today — sketch comedy, live TV, the idea of a new medium, which TV was at that time. Back in the day of ‘Your Show of Shows,’ only a few TV shows existed. They weren’t in every house like today or in every pocket on your cell phone like today.”
That history, coupled with the cast and that it’s the theater’s reopening, are reasons to see it, he said.
“This has been one of the smoothest processes, from the auditions, to the rehearsals, to the actors and crew, to the publicity,” Wright said.
The production marks the theater debut of Glenner Anderson, who’s no stranger to the stand-up comedy stage. He and fellow funnyman Jerry Evans both landed parts in the show, but performing stand-up and performing a play are two different arts, he noted.
“It’s a lot more frightening than stand-up,” Anderson said. “When I do stand-up, it’s my words, my information. These are someone else’s words. It’s a different sort of comedic timing. I thought I’d get a few lines, do some funny bits, and then I saw all the lines I had and was, like, wow. Thanks to Bill and the cast, they helped me learn how to do that — how to run lines, how to memorize lines. I feel more confident each time.”
The show marks a return to theater for Scott McCrea, who was last seen in an FDA performance in 2013’s “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.”
“It’s great to be back, but I forgot just how time intensive it is,” McCrea said. “There are just so many hours both on and off stage that go into pulling off a production like this, made even more impressive by the fact it’s a volunteer endeavor. It’s an amazing cast that has had great camaraderie from day one, which is important for a show that really is about camaraderie.”
The show is a return as well for Amy Chausse, last seen in 2018’s “The Three Musketeers,” which was her first stage performance.
“It’s great being on stage again,” Chausse said. “Although I’m still a newbie, it’s interesting to see how the dynamics change with a different cast. I l love the energy this crew brings. It’s as if we’ve all known each other for years, and half the cast I’ve never met.”
She touted the play’s fast pace, witty jokes and storyline as what makes it a comedic hit — that as well as the director.
“Bill Wright is a visionary,” she said. “He knows what he wants and shares his view for the play in such a clear way. I think folks are going to leave this play in smiles.”
What: “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” directed by Bill Wright, written by Neil Simon, produced by Fairbanks Drama Association
Where: Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave.
Performances: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 2.
Tickets: Available online at AKtickets.com, at 907-456-7529, or at the box office one hour before showtime. Tickets are $25 adults; $20 seniors 65 and older, military and UAF students; $15 ages 13-18.
FYI: The production should be considered rated PG-13 for mild language.