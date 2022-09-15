Almost three years after the pandemic dimmed the lights at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, the Fairbanks Drama Association is back on stage.

The theater closed in March 2020 as Covid swept into Alaska, just one week before the opening of “You Can’t Take It With You.” Now, 30 months later, the theater marks its return to live performances with the Neil Simon classic “Laughter on the 23rd Floor,” opening Friday.

Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.