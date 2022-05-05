Anne Biberman has probably met more famous people than almost anyone in Fairbanks.
She’s met Esperanza Spalding, Mark O’Connor, Ira Glass, Suzanne Vega, k.d. lang, Martin Short, Chick Corea, Bela Fleck, Lyle Lovett, Ramsey Lewis, John Pizzarelli, Eddie Izzard, David Sedaris and Melissa Etheridge, to name a few.
The former dancer and New York native had access to all of these famous artists as head of the Fairbanks Concert Association, a spot she’s held since 2008. She is about to step down from that job but she isn’t going far from the arts. That’s never going to happen.
Biberman said in an email that “the arts made an extraordinary difference to my life growing up, and I want that for everyone.”
One of her next endeavors is Arctic Fest, which is happening Sept. 2-3 in conjunction with the University of Alaska Fairbanks and the Northern Alaska Environmental Center.
Biberman described it as seeking “positive innovations to remedy the economic and environmental issues currently facing Alaskans through performances, art exhibitions, talks, workshops, and a green marketplace. We envision Arctic Fest as a source of inspiration, delight, and discovery, and as a path we build together.”
Biberman’s background includes a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Earlham College and a stint with a theater company in Madison, Wisconsin. She has also worked as a teacher and a sail boat captain. When Biberman took the job with the concert association 14 years ago, she left a job of 12 years as a fundraiser for KUAC FM 89.9 and AlaskaOne Television.
“I was recruited by former executive director Herta Prectel who spent five hours one afternoon telling me what a great job it is and convincing me to apply,” she wrote.
A professional search is underway for Biberman’s replacement. The concert association is working with The Foraker Group.
“I believe applications are closed now, and they are at the interview stage,” Biberman wrote. “The plan is to have someone in place by the end of June.”
It shouldn’t be a difficult job to fill. Biberman told a story characterizing one of the perks.
“I always make it a point to meet our guest artists at the airport, just to welcome them and let them know who’s responsible. Lily Tomlin had a very busy schedule meeting all her performance obligations that spring. She flew into Fairbanks from Miami.
“Knowing she must be tired, I told her we had a vehicle pulled up to the curb for her, but she waited for baggage with us, chatting. Terry (Duszynski) told her to look out for a matched set of Rubbermaid tubs. She nudged him and said ‘Go on, you’re joking!’ Of course, right on cue they came out on the carousel. It’s how we move stuff here. By the time we got in the car she was my sister! She is everything you’d hope she’d be. She did a meet and greet after her show and was fabulous to everyone,” Biberman wrote.
What Biberman said she enjoyed most as executive director of the concert association was engaging with artists, pushing artistic boundaries and finding new and different ways to present art.
One example of that was the 2014 production, “Endurance,” a joint effort between Split Knuckle Theatre and Theatre UAF that brought Split Knuckle’s story of British explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton to the stage at the Lee H. Salisbury Theatre at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The production was set against the Wall Street economic collapse that started in 2008 and used Shackleton’s 1914 Antarctic exploration as the vehicle to drive character Walter Spivey forward. To survive, Spivey was forced to learn to cope with the limited resources.
Another example was booking Tanya Tagaq, described by Rolling Stone as “one of the avant garde’s most dynamic performers.” Biberman said the concert association hosted a panel discussion on Indigenous film, a lecture on throat singing plus a community celebration and culture sharing event.
“I’m still blown away by having presented current Broadway artists — made possible by fiddler Caitlin Warbelow, who grew up in Fairbanks and is now living and working in New York City,” Biberman wrote. “All of these events were possible because of phenomenal community support, partnership, and participation.”
Putting together a concert season is a little like doing a puzzle.
“Our season planning is driven by what we can book with other presenters from around the state, what we can afford, and what works in Hering Auditorium,” Biberman wrote. “Touring is dependent on travel routes, schedules and fees.”
Each show fills a specific need and niche.
“Who can do outreach? Who can fill a popular genre need? Who can attract new audiences and who will our subscribers appreciate?” Biberman wrote. “We have a fantastic group of presenters in the state who work together to create tours. As the second largest presenter in the state, Fairbanks has a very important role.”
The Fairbanks Concert Association is the longest-running concert presenting organization in Alaska. Biberman’s last day as executive director is June 30.