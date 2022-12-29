Sparktacular 2021

Spectators watch the Sparktacular fireworks in 2021. JR Ancheta

 JR Ancheta

The Fairbanks night sky near the University of Fairbanks lights up Saturday night as 2022 nears a close and the Fairbanks Curling Lions holds its 33rd annual Sparktacular fireworks show.

Fireworks start at 8 p.m. and are expected to last 30 minutes as pyrotechnic company Lantis works behind the scene to give spectators a dazzling performance from UAF ‘s West Ridge.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.