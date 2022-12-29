The Fairbanks night sky near the University of Fairbanks lights up Saturday night as 2022 nears a close and the Fairbanks Curling Lions holds its 33rd annual Sparktacular fireworks show.
Fireworks start at 8 p.m. and are expected to last 30 minutes as pyrotechnic company Lantis works behind the scene to give spectators a dazzling performance from UAF ‘s West Ridge.
The event is coordinated by long-time Fairbanks resident Mike Thomas and sponsored by University Chevron owner Troy Thomas, among 16 other businesses and organizations.
Troy Thomas said “it’s great to see the lines of cars as people watch the fireworks.”
“There’s been different fireworks shows,” Troy Thomas said. “Sometimes they have one called a ‘cake’ where it kind of sprays like a machine gun from the left to the right, and seeing multiple colors.”
He said there are plenty of spots to watch, whether from along Sheep’s Creek Road, Geist Road, the Parks Highway.
“If it’s cold, park your car and point it toward West Ridge, if it’s warm, bring a lawn chair and cover yourself with a blanket,” Troy Thomas said.
Prior to Lantis taking over the show in 2021, Alaska Pyrotechnic conducted the fireworks show, said Mike Thomas.
Mike Thomas and the Curling Lions began the annual tradition 1989, initially hosted by the Alaska Dog Mushers Association on Farmers Loop Road.
“It’s been fun with all the support of the community and people involved,” Mike Thomas said. “It’s kept the Sparktacular going because there has been so much enthusiasm.”
He called it rewarding “while sitting at the top of the hill when the fireworks end and all the horn honking starts and to see the gratitude.”
“It makes it worthwhile to continue with the event,” Mike Thomas said.
The New Year’s Eve show starts at 8 a.m. to allow parents to bring their children, and allow spectators to attend other New Year’s Eve events.
Mike Thomas said the origins of the Sparktacular originated as Fourth of July fireworks concept, which proved challenging under the midnight sun.
“Myself and my wife decided to do some New Year’s Eve fireworks, and went to some of the fireworks stores to buy some fireworks,” he said. “But it was the Curling Lions, sitting around in one of our meetings, who said it would be cool to do an event on New Year’s Eve.”
The Dog Mushing Association hosted the event its first year, but couldn’t the second year when it was booked for another event.
The Curling Lions switched venues, hosting it at the Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds for three years, with support from the University Fire Department. The UFD chief at the time proposed hosting the fireworks show at UAF to better accommodate the number of cars.
“It’s worked out so well because the fireworks are at the top of the hill, one of the highest points in town and we have the support of the University Fire Department, the police departments and it’s easy to get people out,” Mike Thomas said.
UAF buildings will be closed, including the UA Museum of the North, during the fireworks display.
University fire and police departments will begin closing roads and ski trails near the staging area at about 7 p.m.
Alaska Railroad trains travel through the area, and pedestrians and snowmachine riders are asked to stay clear of the tracks. Personal fireworks, bonfires, drones and sky lanterns are prohibited.
The Sparktacular is sponsored by University Chevron, Dunlap Insurance Agency, Napa Auto Parts, University of Alaska Fairbanks, KTVF Channel 11, KXDF CBS 13, KFXF Channel 7, Mt. McKinley Bank, Sani-Can, Inc., Interior Towing and Salvage, Napa AutoCare Centers, Gas & Diesel Doctor, Playwright Marketing, The Spur, Monkey Wrench Mechanical, Dollar Rent-a-Car of Fairbanks and Interior Baseball Lions.