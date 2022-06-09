The Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks started their season on Tuesday and are playing more than 30 home games this summer.
Two live music performances are planned along the Chena River on the evening of June 18, which is also the day of the Midnight Sun Festival, a summer solstice block party that attracts 10,000-20,000 people to downtown Fairbanks.
The 2022 World Eskimo Indian Olympics, July 13-16, is back at the Big Dipper Ice Arena where competitors will vie for top honors in events such as the Ear Pull, Indian Stick Pull and the Maktak Eating contest.
Those are just a few examples of what is shaping up to be a busy summer of sports, culture, arts and entertainment in Fairbanks.
“We’re back to normal,” said David van den Berg, executive director of the Downtown Association, which hosts the Midnight Sun Festival, celebrating the longest day of the year.
The festival downsized last year due to Covid-19. This year, the festival’s 40th year, more than 30 music acts are booked to play on three stages to be set up on the streets of downtown Fairbanks.
At 7 p.m. is an all-ages free concert at Griffin Park featuring a George Michael and Wham tribute band. A second concert, featuring The Wailers, reggae performers, starts at 9 p.m. across the Chena River at the Big International Pub and Lounge, which has an outdoor stage. Tickets are $40 in advance, $45 at the door.
In July, a street fair is planned during Golden Days, July 16-23. The Kinross Fort Knox Grande Parade’s route is yet to be announced, according to the Golden Days website by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Painter Steve Ross, son of the late artist and television host Bob Ross, is one of the featured instructors at the annual Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, July 17-31.
A visit from Alaska artist Barbara Lavallee is anticipated at the Tanana Valley State Fair, July 29-Aug. 2. Lavallee created this year’s fair poster. The theme is “Sheep Herder In Paradise.”
Music in the Garden
The University of Alaska Fairbanks’ 2022 Music in the Garden concert series includes Cold Steel Drums, Kinky Slinky, Serevende, the Red Hackle Pipe Band and the Dry Cabin String Band.
The free concerts are Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Georgeson Botanical Garden through Aug. 11.
“There are currently no Covid precautions. We’re following the university guidelines,” said Michelle Bartlett, director of UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning, which hosts the concert series.
This year, the concerts will include welcoming bands at 5:30 p.m. as people settle in for the main show.
More audio equipment has been spread around the garden so the music can be heard more widely, Bartlett said.
In addition to music, Summer Sessions is hosting free lectures on weekday nights. For more information, go to www.uaf.edu/summer/events/upcoming.php.
UFO Scavenger Hunt
A family-friendly free scavenger hunt takes participants to six area parks in search of clues.
Hosted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department, the scavenger hunt runs through July 29.
“Help some out-of-this-world vacationers find their belongings left behind at the parks,” reads the promotional flyer.
Activity sheets, available online, provide letters that make up the names of the six parks. Once participants correctly guess the name of the park, they must go to the park in search of clues.
Visual clues are planted at each park in the hunt for the tourists’ lost items.
For more information, go online to https://fairbanksak.myrec.com/info/default.aspx.
Fairbanks Military Appreciation Day
Saturday, June 11, is Military Appreciation Day at Pioneer Park, noon to 8 p.m., with live music, large equipment displays, face painting and free train rides.
The 9th Army Band, a photo contest and a free hot dog lunch are also planned. Participants are asked to bring military identification.
The event is sponsored by the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department.
Free swag at Tanana Lakes
On June 15, the Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a pop-up event.
“Free parks swag” will be handed out at the Tanana Lakes Recreation Area from 2-3 p.m.
“Pssst....a little birdie told us there may be free ice cream too,” a promotional flyer reads.
Midnight Sun Festival
The annual Midnight Sun Festival offers shopping, food, music and games spread across First, Second and Third vvenues from noon to midnight on June 18.
The actual longest day of 2022, at 16 hours and 38 minutes, will be June 21 but the summer solstice celebration is on June 18 because it’s the weekend.
This year’s street fair is going to be bigger and better, according van den Berg.
“We’ve expanded the footprint,” he said.
Last year, they downsized the festival due to Covid-19.
In 2022, expect to see spin bikes, bouncy houses and three-on-three basketball among the activities.
Juneteenth
The Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration in Fairbanks is also on June 18.
The free event at the Bernice Allridge Park, 2550 Wilson St., features cultural presentations, family activities, food and venders.
Juneteenth commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The community celebration begin at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
Hosting the Juneteenth celebration is the NAACP chapter in Fairbanks.
Midnight Sun Run
After going virtual for two years due to Covid-19, the Midnight Sun Run is back to in-person. This wacky, uniquely Alaskan race, in which participants wear costumes and portions of the route can feel like a block party, starts at 10 p.m. on June 18.
The starting line is at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The race ends at Pioneer Park.
The run attracts people of all ages and abilities, including visitors from around the world.
People can register online at https://midnightsunrun.net. It costs $35 to register for anyone age 13 and older. For children 12 and younger, the registration fee is $15.
Proceeds go to the Fairbanks Resource Agency.
Midnight Sun Baseball Game
On June 21, the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks will host the 117th Midnight Sun Baseball Game.
General admission tickets, for $25, are on sale for the game against the San Diego Waves at the Growden Memorial Park, but get them soon.
“They are flying. They are going crazy,” said John Lohrke, Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks general manager.
All reserved seating is sold out, he said.
Gates open at 8 p.m. for the 10 p.m. game.
Baseball fans will also have plenty of opportunity to watch the Goldpanners’ regular games—tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children—through June 25 and from July 13-31.
“There’s a ton of games playing six days a week,” Lohrke said. “It’s going to be a fun summer.”
Fairbanks Summer Folk Fest
An annual folk music festival is planned at the Ester Community Park, which has an outdoor stage and a vast lawn, on June 25.
“Of course it will be free again, and likely run from 12pm-10pm,” reads the 2022 Fairbanks Summer Folk Fest website.
Live music, food trucks, venders and a beer garden are envisioned.
The Folk Fest is currently taking application from artists and venders. Questions? Contact fairbanksfolkfest@gmail.com.
Fourth of July parade
The second annual Fairbanks Independence Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Carlson Center on July 4.
“Come on out and celebrate America,” said Christine Robbins, president of Spirit of ‘76, the organization hosting the parade.
Robbins is taking applications from parade entrants and can be reached at 907-378-8369. Everyone is welcome, she said.
The main rule to be a part of the parade is that entrants must fly the American or Alaska flag only.
Chena Lake Art Festival
The Fairbanks Arts Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to host the First Annual Chena Lake Art Festival on July 9 from 2-7 p.m.
The free family-friendly event includes art venders, live music, food trucks, a kid play zone and more.
World Eskimo Indian Olympics
This annual four-day competition highlights indigenous cultures. The games begin on July 13 at 11 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 6 p.m.
“We always like to emphasize to people that everyone is welcome,” said Gina Kalloch, chairwoman of the WEIO board.
Expect more arts and crafts tables at the in-person event this year, Kalloch said. Also, a professional videographer will stream events online.
WEIO is free during the day and costs $10 or $15 after 6 p.m.
Golden Days
Golden Days is a celebration of Fairbanks’ gold rush roots. It starts on July 16 and involves traditions such as a Felix Pedro lookalike contest, a roving jail, a parade billed as the biggest in the state and a street fair.
Most of the fun happens on July 23. That’s the day of the Grande Parade, the street fair and the Rubber Duckie Race.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. with the route to be announced.
The Golden Days Street Fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Fairbanks. Applications from street fair venders are being accepted by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
The annual Rubber Ducky Race is at 3 p.m. when ducks are dropped into the Chena River and race from the Wendell Street Bridge to the Cushman Street Bridge. The ducks are numbered and prizes are awarded to the ticket holders for the first forty ducks.
Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival
Both indoor and outdoor classes are planned during the two weeks of the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival, which connects world-class professionals to aspiring artists. Over 100 workshops are planned this year, up from 2021. All workshops are open now and people can register online at www.fsaf.org.
The festival unfolds with classes and performances in various venues around Fairbanks and Interior Alaska, kicking off at Pioneer Park on July 17.
James Menaker, executive director, said one of the highlights this year is the Beatles Review on July 23 at the Silvery Gulch Brewery. Tickets are $20.
Steve Ross, whose father is famous for his calm instruction on a long-running show on public television, will teach three painting classes on July 18, 19 and 20.
During the final days of the festival, which ends July 31, composers who gathered at Denali National Park and Preserve to create original material will perform their ensembles.
The festival will follow federal Covid-19 guidelines, Menaker said. People should be flexible if cases spike and mitigations are implemented, he said.
The Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival is not yet up to 2019 levels but has added capacity compared with last year and is 75% of pre-Covid-19 levels, Menaker said.
Tanana Valley State Fair
Headliners at the 2022 Tanana Valley State Fair include “The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show,” which has appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” “The Fearless Flores Thrill Show” and “Magic by Robbie.”
The fun starts on July 29 with food, rides and local entertainers as well.
The Petting Zoo is returning after a multi-year hiatus. A new barrel racing club will provide demonstrations.
The annual baby show, quilt show, photo contest and more are also planned. Go online to www.tvsfa.org for more information.