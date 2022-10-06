Allison Baker

Allison Baker is the juror for this year’s 64th Parallel Exhibition at the Bear Gallery.

An eclectic collection of art is on display at Pioneer Park’s Bear Gallery for this year’s 36th Annual 64th Parallel Exhibition. The exhibit debuts Friday with a First Friday opening from noon to 7 p.m. An opening reception and awards presentation takes place 5-7 p.m.

The awards ceremony will honor juror’s choice ($200), second place ($150), third place ($100), the Jared Baker “Gutsy Art Award” ($75) and honorable mentions. Talented artists from Interior Alaska are featured in the exhibit.

