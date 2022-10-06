An eclectic collection of art is on display at Pioneer Park’s Bear Gallery for this year’s 36th Annual 64th Parallel Exhibition. The exhibit debuts Friday with a First Friday opening from noon to 7 p.m. An opening reception and awards presentation takes place 5-7 p.m.
The awards ceremony will honor juror’s choice ($200), second place ($150), third place ($100), the Jared Baker “Gutsy Art Award” ($75) and honorable mentions. Talented artists from Interior Alaska are featured in the exhibit.
This year’s juror is Allison Baker. She earned her MFA in sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design and a BFA in gender studies from Indiana University. She is currently associate professor of sculpture and studio art at Hamline University, where, according to Fairbanks Arts Association, “she tries to impart some knowledge of finesse, persuasion and manual labor.”
“Her work investigates hegemonic femininity as a site of transgression and resistance with tongue planted firmly in cheek,” according to a press release.” She deploys irony and the abject to make space for pondering the soul-crushing banalities of what many might term “women’s work.”
She has exhibited nationally and internationally at the CICA Museum in South Korea, the Zverev Centre of Contemporary Art in Moscow, the Knockdown Center in New York, and Franconia Sculpture Park currently.
The popular exhibit will be on display Monday through Saturday, 12 noon to 6 p.m., until Oct. 28. It is free and open to the public.
