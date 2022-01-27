The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute will host free, live online public talks about Arctic Ocean exploration, retreating coastal glaciers, DNA mystery solving, benefits of GPS and the workings of the Alaska Satellite Facility. And you’ll also hear from the Geophysical Institute director himself about other research underway and about institute operations.
The 2022 Science for Alaska Lecture Series begins Feb. 1 and runs every Tuesday through March 8. Talks start at 7 p.m. on Zoom and will be streamed live to the UAF and Geophysical Institute Facebook pages. Presenters will answer questions after each talk.
For 30 years, the Geophysical Institute has hosted the lecture series as one of its largest public outreach efforts. The series brings current research to Alaskans from scientists with expertise across the state.
Here are the 2022 lectures and dates:
• Feb 1: “Science on the Horizon: The Geophysical Institute at 75,” Robert McCoy, Geophysical Institute director
• Feb. 8: “Arctic Ocean Exploration: Tough Work on the High Seas,” Bernard Coakley, professor, UAF
• Feb. 15: “Life on Thin Ice: Glacial Retreat at Alaska’s Coastal Margins,” Gwenn Hennon, assistant professor, UAF
• Feb. 22: “A Menu Mystery of Mammoth Proportions Uncovered by DNA,” Jessica Glass, assistant professor, UAF
• March 1: “Beyond Finding Coffee: GPS Versatility in Science and Society,” Ronni Grapenthin, associate professor, and Alexandru Lapadat, Ph.D. student, UAF
• March 8: “Alaska Satellite Facility: Dishing It Out For 30 Years,” Nettie La Belle-Hamer, UAF vice chancellor for research and Alaska Satellite Facility director
Lectures can be viewed on the Science for Alaska website or the Geophysical Institute YouTube channel after the series concludes in March. They also will be available on DVDs through the Alaska library system.