The second annual Chena Lake Art & Music Festival will take place this Saturday, July 8. The event is a collaboration between the Fairbanks Arts Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough Department of Parks and Recreation.
The free event will be from 2-7 p.m. and will feature local art, live music, hands-on activities, delicious food and more. All ages are welcome and there will be special activities for kids and families.
“We have 13 vendors signed up,” Lauren Manning said, administrative assistant at Fairbanks Arts Association. “There will be a mixture of different types, there’s folks who are selling handmade arts and crafts, they’ll be some info booths, like the Folk school and United way, and there’ll be people selling books and other crafts too.”
Last year’s event had over 1,200 visitors, a number they are trying to beat this year.
The event will feature six live musicians this year, ranging in styles. “There’s folk and rock and roll, which we all love, and then we have some rap music this year, and also some show tunes and family friendly, audience involved performances,” Manning said. The performances will range from half an hour to one hour long.
They don’t have any dancers or aerialist this year, but hope to see some at next year’s festival. There will be plenty of room for the public to dance and hangout, though, with Manning saying, “we’ll definitely make our footprint in that parking lot.”
There will also be a line of food trucks and a community mural. Fairbanks Arts Association and the department of Parks and Recreation will not be overseeing any water activities, but highly encourage people to splash around and enjoy the lake!
“The Children’s Museum will be there with the Kids Zone. There will be the large outdoor games that the borough provides but then also the Children’s museum will be orchestrating smaller activities for kids too,” Manning said.
The Fairbanks Arts association will be there with their own booth, supported by the Fairbanks Literacy council which will be handing out books to families in need.
There will be no alcohol sold at the event. People interested in volunteering can call Manning at 907-251-8386 ext. 4 or email volunteer@fairbanksarts.org.
