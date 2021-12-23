The Division of Elections is inviting Alaskans between 5 and 18 years old to participate in a design contest for a chance to have their artwork featured on the cover of the 2022 Official Election Pamphlet (OEP) or the 2022 special edition “I Voted” General Election stickers. All designs must be submitted by Feb. 4, 2022.
Beginning Feb. 21, 2022, the public will vote for winners via a top four primary election followed by a ranked choice voting general election that begins March 14, 2022. OEP cover submissions are open to youth ages 14-18 years old and there will be one winner in each of the five regions. “I Voted” sticker submissions are open to youth ages 5-13 years old and there will be one winner in each of the five regions. Artwork should express what the artist thinks it means for Alaskans to be fearless and have the confidence to vote boldly.
“This contest commemorates Alaska as more than the last frontier because with a new voting system, we are now a new frontier. More importantly, the contest helps educate voters about that new system,” said Division Director Gail Fenumiai.
Entry forms, contest rules and parental consent forms are available on the division’s website, bit.ly/3ssk435, and at any of Division of Elections office. Parents or legal guardians can submit artwork by emailing elections@alaska.gov; mailing Division of Elections, PO BOX 110017, Juneau, AK 99811; or in person at any of the division’s offices.
The division encourages people who may not have access to submission methods listed here to contact them at 907-465-4611 for help with submissions.