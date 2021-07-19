In the early days of our local history, a dog was a revered animal to many men. A good dog could help shoulder a load, provide an ear for a lonely miner, patrol mining camp perimeters, alert of impending intrusion by either man or beast, and they were a great aid in keeping a camp clean from bear attracting debris. Most men had at least one dog in those days. Felix Pedro was no exception, in fact he had two, and those dogs were with him when he made his discovery of gold here in 1902. After mining enough gold to make him wealthy, Felix Pedro spent much of his time in California and at his ranch in Edgewood, Washington, as the following newspaper articles about Felix Pedro from other far-flung locales reflect:
San Francisco Call - January 5, 1908
FELIX PEDRO MOURNS DOG THAT PULLED HIS SLED
Pet Husky Electrocuted on Third Rail to Have Fine Monument
TACOMA, Jan. 4.– With an expression of dejection as though he had lost a near relative, Felix Pedro, a noted Alaskan prospector, spoke feelingly today of irreparable loss of his valuable dog, which was electrocuted on the third rail of the interurban line at Edgewood yesterday.
Pedro returned from Alaska last fall, having left Fairbanks in August for his ranch near Edgewood. He brought his dogs with him. Joy, the one that was killed, and his mate, Dandy.
Joy was purchased when a pup at Circle City in 1900. He was of mixed blood, three-quarters malamute, and one-quarter shepherd. Felix Pedro is widely known as the discoverer of gold in the famous Tanana district, and Joy pulled the first sled into camp in 1902. In that year Pedro struck pay in his discovery on Pedro creek, about 15 miles from Fairbanks. He also located a rich claim on Cleary creek which, owing to ill health, he sold in 1903 for $6,000. This claim proved to be the richest one in the country. Over $500,000 in gold has been taken out and it is said to be not more than half worked.
Through all the years of his experience in Alaska his dog Joy was his faithful friend, working hard on the trail, or guarding his cabin. “I would share my last crust with him,” said the rugged but soft-hearted miner. “No money could buy him, but now he is dead.” The dog’s body will be buried on Pedro’s ranch at Edgewood and a suitable stone erected to his memory.
Douglas Island News (Juneau) – June 2, 1907
TALE OF THE TRAIL
Pete Jepson is responsible for this tale of the Valdez Trail:
Felix Pedro, the pioneer of the big Tanana camp, was coming in with his wife in his own rig, said Jepson. At a point some eighty miles beyond Fairbanks Mr. Pedro stopped to let his horse have a breathing spell after worrying through an uncommonly bad stretch of trail. The horse looked up and saw a sign—“Six Miles to the Next Roadhouse” –and with an awful groan the poor beast dropped down dead.
A passing stage brought Mrs. Pedro on into to Fairbanks, but Felix and his troubles were left behind.
Dawson Daily News (Yukon Territory) - February 7, 1908
TANANA PIONEER
DISCOVERER OF PEDRO CREEK NOW IN A TACOMA HOSPITAL
MADE OTHERS RICH
BUT HE TOOK LOTS OF GOLD AND STILL HOLDS DISCOVERY CLAIM
TACOMA, Jan. 20.– In a pleasant room of the Tacoma private sanitarium, slowly recovering from a recent operation for appendicitis, lies Felix Pedro, citizen of the world, discoverer of gold in the Fairbanks country and known form Nome to San Francisco as “the Daniel Boone of Alaska.”
Few men have had more varied lives than Felix Pedro. Born nearly fifty years ago, of Swiss parents on Italian soil, he spent his early life ‘neath sunny Mediterranean skies, where he was known among his fellows as Felicias Pedroni. Early in manhood the call of great free America came to Pedroni and he was unable to resist. With his earthly belongings packed in a handkerchief, he took passage on one of the slow steamers which used to ply between New York and Naples, and in the early ‘80s landed on Ellis Island. New York failed to charm him and, after a few months; sojourn in the stuffy Eastern metropolis, the “wanderlust” drew him to the wondrous West. It was in Colorado that Pedro– for he dropped the cumbrous suffixes to his name when he took out the naturalization papers– learned to love the sheen of yellow gold and the carefree life of the prospector, and for twenty years he has toiled and labored and suffered untold privations on adventurous searches for the precious stuff.
From Colorado, Pedro drifted to California, but in the late ‘90s he resolved to cast his destinies with Alaska and the Yukon. Almost before the world even dreamed of the hidden wealth of the Fairbanks country, Pedro was mushing the trails and panning the shining sands which line the banks of Alaska creeks and streams. Early in 1901 he crossed the American border-rather the line which has since been established as the border– and entered the vast Fairbanks country. Day after day he toiled and panned along the banks of the creek which now bears his name, and toward the end of a late summer day, made the discovery which led Judge James Wickersham in later years to call him “the Daniel Boone of Alaska.” Pedro’s strike was among the sands of Pedro creek, at a spot about sixteen miles from the present city of Fairbanks. Shortly after he made the discovery, news of the find was heralded to the world, and there followed that historic rush for the Eldorado of the North.
Pedro still owns claim No. 1 on Pedro creek. There are many claims surrounding it which have produced more gold and will sell today for more money, but the spot where gold was first found remains the property of the man who discovered it.
Following his discovery came days of lonesome toil and patient hope for greater things for Pedro. Many a time he was hungry and almost starving– so hungry he would have esteemed beans the rarest luxury. Then one day a wise man named Manley happened near Pedro’s cache on Pedro creek. Manley believed another claim which Pedro owned on the same creek would produce wealth, so he offered $6,000-$1,000 down and the balance in one year– for this claim. Pedro needed the money, and the property changed hands. Since that day over $500,000 in gold has been taken out of the claim, and mining men say the end is not even in sight.
But Felix Pedro has no regrets. He has made money-lots of it– out of Alaska. While not a man of large means himself as a result of this find, hundreds of men have become wealthy. A year and a half ago he concluded he had amassed enough of this world’s goods for a trip on matrimonial seas. A belle of the Fairbanks mining camps won his heart, and they were married. Mrs. Pedro is now in Seattle and Dame Rumor says all in not well between the two. Last August Pedro came out of the interior and to the sound country. Part of the time he spends with his brother, Dominic, who owns a little farm near Edgewood. A couple of weeks ago he was afflicted with appendicitis, but an operation was performed in time and is gradually recovering.
Note: Felix Pedro did recover from his operation and returned to Fairbanks to continue his mining operations. About 18 months after his operation, he became a charter member of Fairbanks Men’s Igloo No. 4 of the Pioneers of Alaska. The Felix Pedro monument located at 16.5-mile Steese Highway, sits on Pedro’s discovery claim, which is currently owned by Men’s Igloo No. 4. The claim has the monument site on one side, and on the other side of the road it is open to the public for gold panning.
