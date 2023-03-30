March Madness is in the air, in homes, on our TV’s and in conversations of all basketball enthusiast. People gather together to watch the games and partake in snack foods like chips and dips, chicken wings, pizza, and wide variety of finger foods. It’s what we do! But how about adding a new element? How about adding a Charcuterie board to your snacking options?
Charcuterie (shar-KOO-ta-REE) is a term with origins reaching as far back as 15th century France. Peasants put cold cuts and cheeses on a platter and ate them with bread. It’s known in Britain as a ploughman’s lunch, served in Italy as antipasto and is familiar to many North Americans as the humble meat-and-cheese tray. Remember the obligatory tray with Ritz crackers and sliced cheese at every get together? Well, these days, charcuterie is everywhere, at dinner parties, at office gatherings, in pubs and in restaurants.
It’s become my go to when I entertain. Whether it’s a few friends or a large group, casual or big dinner event, charcuterie is scalable and there are no firm rules on what you add to the board. Every board that I create is different and fun.
It definitely starts with a board. It could be a wooden board, a marble slab, slate, a silver plate or a big colorful platter.
Be creative! Most meats and cheeses come pre-sliced so arranging them is easy.
What should go on the charcuterie board? Here are some examples.
1. Cheeses: Choose a variety of hard and soft cheese, (experiment at your grocers, if something looks interesting, give it a try).
• Hard cheeses: Manchego, cheddar (white or yellow), Swiss, gouda, gruyere, parmesan.
• Soft cheeses: brie, goat cheese, Havarti, burrata, blue cheese or gorgonzola.
2. Meats: prosciutto, salami, ham, cured chorizo, pepperoni, soppressata, summer sausage.
• Nuts: almonds, cashews, macadamia nuts, etc.
• Pickled or marinated: olives, cocktail onions, cornichons, dill pickles, pepperoncini. Green olives stuffed with garlic or feta, or tapenade for bruschetta.
• Savory Dips and spreads: mustard, hummus, ranch, artichoke dip.
• Veggies: broccoli, carrots, celery variety of pepper slices
• Fresh fruit and berries: grapes, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries.
• Dried fruit: apricots, cherries, figs, pineapple, mango
• Sweet spreads: jams and marmalades.
• Chocolate: a few pieces of quality dark chocolate or chocolate covered nuts.
4. Crackers and breads: choose a variety of crackers, sliced baguette or mini toast, of different shapes, sizes, and flavors.
Arrange it all anyway you like, tuck in items that you would like to snack on.
Jo Heckman teaches local culinary classes and is a home chef. Contact her at jostablealaska@gmail.com.