Trifles are fun to make. I thought of making this for the upcoming weekend. It is so easy to put this dessert together and it’s well received, especially at barbecues, picnics and potlucks. With Labor Day looming ahead, what better way to check off the dessert on the menu, by assembling this treat for dessert? It’s a creamy, fruity, heavenly dessert! What a great alternative to Strawberry Shortcake. Give it a try!
3 pounds fresh strawberries hulled and sliced.
2 pints fresh blueberries, or as needed.
1 (6 ounce) container lemon yogurt
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup rum or orange liqueur (optional)
1 (3.3 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
1 frozen prepared pound cake cubed. (Can use angel food cake or homemade blueberry scones).
Sprinkle strawberries with sugar in a bowl; mix gently and set aside.
Pour cream into a mixing bowl, and add lemon yogurt, pudding mix, and vanilla extract.
Beat until fluffy with an electric mixer set on medium speed.
Spread a layer of blueberries into the bottom of a glass bowl or trifle bowl.
Add a layer of cubed pound cake.
Sprinkle cubes with rum or orange liqueur (optional).
Cover pound cake with a layer of strawberries; sprinkle blueberries over strawberries.
Spread a thick layer of whipped cream over the berries.
Repeat the layers several times, ending with a layer of strawberries sprinkled with blueberries and reserving about 1 cup of whipped cream; top the trifle with dollops of whipped cream to serve.
I have made this with scones, and it is quite good, the texture is different than pound cake, a bit heartier.
