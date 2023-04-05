With Easter coming up, I’ve been rethinking how to prepare asparagus and potatoes. I always have these two on the menu for family brunch at my Easter table. Years ago, I made this puff pastry tart with asparagus and cheese — it was light and flavorful. I’m giving it another try this year. Hope you will too!
I’m also making potato and spinach fritters as opposed to traditional mashed, scalloped or roasted potatoes. Give it a try at Easter or any other time. Happy Easter.
Asparagus Puff Pastry Tart
1 sheet frozen puff pastry
- 2 cups Gruyere cheese, shredded
- 1½ pounds medium or thick asparagus
Coarsely chopped parsley.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On a floured surface, roll the puff pastry into a 16-by-10-inch rectangle. Trim uneven edges.
Line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Place pastry sheet on the baking sheet. With a sharp knife, lightly score pastry dough one inch in from the edges to mark a rectangle. Using a fork, pierce dough inside the markings all over. Bake until golden, about 10 minutes.
Remove baking sheet from oven, and sprinkle with shredded gruyere cheese on top of the golden puff pastry.
Trim the bottoms of the asparagus, remove any woody and tough bottoms.
Place asparagus spears to fit inside the tart shell; arrange in a single layer over gruyere, alternating ends, and tips. Brush with oil, and season with salt and pepper. Bake until the spears are tender, 20 to 25 minutes.
Sprinkle crumbled Cotija cheese and parsley. Cut into squares and serve.
- If Gruyere is not available, you can substitute it with any melting cheese like mozzarella.
- Buy asparagus that is firm and not limp. It should not be woody or tough looking.
3 medium russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces.
2 tbsp corn meal or chickpea flour
1 teaspoons garlic powder
1 large egg, lightly beaten.
1 10-ounce box frozen chopped spinach thawed and squeezed dry
Place potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold salted water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer until very soft, 15 to 20 minutes.
Drain well and return to pot. Stir over low heat for one to two minutes to dry out. Mash with a potato masher.
In a medium bowl, stir together breadcrumbs, corn meal or chickpea flour, garlic powder, cumin, pepper, and salt. Whisk in eggs and one tablespoon of oil.
Dry the spinach by wrapping it in paper towels; there should be no moisture left.
Add spinach to flour and egg mixture.
Fold it into mashed potatoes until thoroughly combined.
Add more salt and pepper to taste (optional).
Working in batches, heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add heaping tablespoons of potato spinach mixture to skillet. Flatten fritters with a spatula and space them so they don’t touch. Cook until golden brown and crisp, two to three minutes per side. Drain on paper towels and serve hot with sour cream and chopped dill.