With Easter coming up, I’ve been rethinking how to prepare asparagus and potatoes. I always have these two on the menu for family brunch at my Easter table. Years ago, I made this puff pastry tart with asparagus and cheese — it was light and flavorful. I’m giving it another try this year. Hope you will too!

I’m also making potato and spinach fritters as opposed to traditional mashed, scalloped or roasted potatoes. Give it a try at Easter or any other time. Happy Easter.