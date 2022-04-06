My husband likes to eat his tuna salad by using small pieces of bread to ferry the food from bowl to mouth. He has longed for a crusty bread that would be sturdy enough for the job but small enough that he did not have to cut large slices of bread into fourths. Over the years I have purchased every form of cracker or bread that I thought might work, but none passed the test. Sometimes I would think to myself, or sometimes say out loud, “Can’t you just eat a tuna sandwich like everyone else in this country?” But then I would remind myself that this is a guy who, over the last 39 years of our marriage, has built me six greenhouses and countless raised garden beds, who for months held me up in the shower when I was so ill I could not stand on my own, and who eats my traditional, but alien to him, Lithuanian foods. He has done all of these without one word of irritation or complaint. So the search for his perfect bread continued ... and then I met Pan de Cristal.
It originated in the Catalonia region of Spain about 10 years ago by a bread company that went on to copyright the name. Also called glass bread, due to how the crust shatters when being sliced, it is very much reminiscent of ciabatta. The difference is that the crust is crispier and the crumb (or interior texture) is lighter and has more holes. The difference in terms of baking is that that the recipe is very fiddly; it requires little work but the bursts of work are spread out over several hours. However, the effort is well worth it. Sliced into rounds, it is perfect for tapas or Ted’s tuna salad. Cut lengthwise, it works beautifully for muffuletta, or any pressed picnic sandwich.
Before you attempt this recipe, let me offer a few cautions. First, you must use bread flour, not all-purpose flour. As Bob’s Red Mill tells us, “The amount of protein found in bread flour is higher, in order to contain and produce more gluten and achieve the desired rise in bread ... bread flour is able to absorb more liquid, allowing it to hold its shape and rise upward instead of outward. The high amount of gluten in bread flour also creates a more elastic dough, which produces a lighter and chewier bread, as opposed to a bread that is more dense and crumbly.”
Next, use the amount of oil specified and make it olive oil and not some cheapo vegetable oil. Its purpose is not to keep the dough from sticking to the pan, although it certainly does do that, it is meant to be worked into the bread for flavor and a distinctive crumb. So the taste and quality of your oil matters.
Third, when I first made this bread, I went back to the King Arthur website because I was certain the amount of water needed had been an error that they would have fixed by now. The amount listed was still the same, so I trusted them and, darn if they were not right. The dough is very different to handle due to the high water content, but after the first manipulating (you cannot call it kneading), you will see it start to resemble regular bread dough.
Finally, the high temperature will turn your parchment paper very, very dark and brittle. While you can use it to ferry the first two loaves into the oven, you will not be able to use it to lift them out. A rimless cookie sheet is perfect for the job because you can use a spatula or even a big wooden spoon, to push the loaves and paper onto the cookie sheet, enabling you to maneuver them to the next oven rack or your counter.
Pan de Cristal
Ingredients
(Weighing the ingredients is more precise than using volumes but if you do not have a scale. However, if you do not have a scale, I am giving you both alternatives for measuring ingredients.)
500g water (2 cups plus 3 tablespoons water)
500g bread flour (4 cups plus 2½ tablespoons flour)
2.5g instant yeast (3/4 teaspoons yeast)
10g salt (2 teaspoons salt)
15g olive oil, for the pan (1 tablespoon olive oil)
Instructions
To make the dough: Weigh your flour; or measure it by gently spooning it into a cup, then sweeping off any excess.
In a medium bowl, mix the water, flour, yeast, and salt until thoroughly combined and homogenous. Note: The dough starts off very slack and wet. That’s OK; it will transform itself through time and folds.
Oil a two-quart rectangular baking dish (10 inches by 7 inches) with the olive oil. If you don’t have a 2-quart dish, an 8-inch or 9-inch square pan will work. Don’t worry about any pan you use being oven-safe; you won’t be baking the bread in it.
Pour the dough into the pan. Check the dough’s temperature by inserting a digital thermometer into the center. If it’s less than 72 degrees, move the pan to a warmer spot, e.g., your oven with the light turned on.
Cover the pan and allow the dough to rest for 20 minutes.
Start with a bowl fold: Use your wet hands to grab a section of dough from one side, lift it up, then press it down into the middle. Repeat this eight to 12 times.
Cover the dish and allow the dough to rest for 20 minutes.
Then do a coil fold: With wet hands, reach under the dough and stretch the middle upward until the dough releases from the dish. Roll it forward off your hands, allowing it to fold over (or “coil”) on itself. This is called a coil fold. Rotate the dish 90 degrees (a quarter turn) and repeat. Continue performing this folding action until the dough feels like it won’t stretch and elongate easily, usually four to five times initially. Note: You’ll be doing this three more times, each time building strength and developing the dough. See “tips,” below, for more details. (If you go to the King Arthur site, they are a few second video that will show you the bowl fold and coil fold in action.)
Cover the pan and allow the dough to rest for 20 minutes.
Repeat the coil fold. Cover the bowl and allow the dough to rest for 20 minutes.
At this point, the dough should be easier to handle and feel tighter. Repeat the coil fold using only two or three folds this time. Cover the bowl and allow the dough to rest for 20 minutes.
Repeat the coil fold one last time, using only one or two folds if the dough is relatively strong. Cover the bowl and allow the dough to rest for about 80 minutes.
To divide the dough: As gently as possible, turn the dough out onto a heavily floured surface, maintaining the rectangle or square shape — be careful not to deflate the delicate dough. Sprinkle a generous amount of flour on top of the dough, leaving no exposed sticky spots. Then, working as gently as possible, use a bench knife or other sharp knife to divide it into four pieces. Gently place two pieces on a piece of parchment, leaving space between them. Repeat with the remaining two pieces of dough, placing them on another piece of parchment.
Allow the loaves to rest at room temperature for 2 hours, uncovered. While the loaves are resting, preheat the oven to 475 degrees with a baking stone or steel on a lower rack. (If you don’t have a stone or steel, see “tips,” below.) Allow the oven to preheat for 1 hour to ensure it’s thoroughly heated. The loaves are ready for the oven when there are a few large bubbles on the surface of each loaf and they feel light and airy.
To bake the bread: Carefully slide the two loaves (still resting on the parchment) into the oven onto the preheated stone or steel. If space is tight and the full sheet of parchment won’t fit on the stone or steel, cut the parchment between the two loaves and arrange them as best you can. Allow the other two loaves to continue to rest.
Bake the loaves for 15 minutes, then transfer them, from the stone or steel, directly onto a rack in the upper third of the oven for an additional 13 to 15 minutes. (Leave the stone in place.) Moving them to the rack allows the baking stone or steel to become hot again in preparation for the next two loaves. After a total of 27 to 30 minutes of baking, remove the loaves from the oven and allow them to cool on a rack.
Repeat the process with the two remaining loaves. Cool the bread fully before slicing.
Storage information: Wrap the bread loosely and store it at room temperature for up to several days; freeze for longer storage.
Tips
Depending on the strength of your dough, you may not need to perform all four coil folds. If after the third coil fold, the dough feels relatively strong, tight, and is easy to handle, immediately allow the dough to rest for 80 minutes and skip the final coil fold. This will ensure an open crumb structure.
If you don’t have a baking stone/steel: For best results, the dough should receive an immediate blast of heat as soon as it goes into the oven. A baking stone or steel is ideal for transferring heat, but if you don’t have one, you can use a cast iron pan or another oven-safe skillet. Allow the pan(s) to preheat with the oven. A preheated baking sheet may also work, but results may vary and some baking sheets may warp in the oven when heated alone.
This bread stales (and its crust softens) quickly due to its high ratio of crust to crumb. Re-crisp the loaf before serving by heating it in a preheated 400 degree oven, uncovered, for about 8 to 10 minutes.