I try to get creative with the desserts I make each year, but when I’m busy and need something quick that everyone will love, I make a no-bake Reese’s peanut butter pie. Everyone in my circle adores chocolate and peanut butter, so this fits all of the boxes with them. I liken it to a peanut butter cheesecake but more airy and light. It’s always a winner, and it only takes about 30 minutes to make.
Recipe
Ingredients
1 pre-made pie crust of your choice (I often use a graham cracker pie crust, but any will do)
2 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
8 ounces cream cheese, softened (1 package)
1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter
1/4 cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon of salt
5 packages of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
3/4 cup hot fudge
Instructions
In a large bowl, beat heavy whipping cream with an electric mixer on high speed for about 10 minutes. When it loses all liquid consistency, it is ready. Add in the vanilla extract and run the electric mixer for one minute.
Prepare an icing bag with a piping tip of your choice. Scoop out about 1 cup of the whipped cream into the icing bag and set aside in the fridge.
In a separate bowl, beat the cream cheese, peanut butter, salt and sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. The dash of salt with help balance the sweetness of the pie. For the peanut butter, crunchy is my preference, but creamy would work as well. The cream cheese may get stuck in your mixer, so be sure to remove it with a spoon and continue mixing when that occurs.
Slowly add the peanut butter mixture into the large whipped cream bowl. Use the electric mixture on low to smooth out any chunks.
Chop up each Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup into small crumbly pieces. Set aside 1/4 cup of chopped pieces. Then mix in the remaining chopped peanut butter cups in the peanut butter mixture.
In a small bowl, microwave the hot fudge uncovered for 10 second intervals until it is spreadable. Carefully spread hot fudge onto the bottom of your pie crust with a spatula. Make sure not to crumble or break your pie crust. Let cool for a couple minutes, then slowly spread peanut butter mixture evenly onto the chocolate layer.
Grab the whipped cream that was saved earlier and pipe onto the top of the pie. Sprinkle the leftover chopped Reese’s peanut butter cups on top as well. Freeze on an even surface for 2 hours before serving.