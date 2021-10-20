People around the world are trying a retro Korean honeycomb toffee candy, made popular by a dystopian survival drama released last month.
“Squid Game” has already become one of the most popular shows worldwide and was the No. 1 show in the United States on Netflix, until Oct. 15 when it was bumped down to No. 2.
In “Squid Game,” the viewers follow six debt-ridden characters who get roped into playing a series of children’s games, along with 450 other contestants, in hopes of winning over ₩45 billion (which is around $38 million). The players agree to the rules that if they lose or quit, they will be eliminated, without realizing how deadly that agreement is. Viewers watch as the show tackles topics such as class disparity, greed and humanity in a gruesome yet enticing storyline. The show consists of nine action-packed episodes, each spanning about an hour long.
In order to test my chances of surviving the second challenge, I decided to make the fragile honeycomb candy introduced in the third episode, “The Man with the Umbrella.” This candy is known as dalgona in Korea and consists of just two ingredients, sugar and baking soda. Players had to carve out their designated shape without breaking it or face deadly consequences.
Dalgona was a popular Korean street snack in the 1960s and ‘70s. It allowed families who could not afford the luxury of expensive candy to still enjoy a sweet and yummy treat. It has a hard honeycomb texture that dissolves in your mouth when eaten and tastes like toasted caramel.
On my first try, I was able to break out an acceptable circle but my attempt at the star was not as promising. The honeycomb is more fragile than it seems, and I broke off the last two corners. My second attempt was successful and I was able to slowly carve out the star. My chances of getting out of the second challenge alive were extremely low, but yours might be better. Carve out the shape you chose and see if you would be capable of surviving the dreaded “Squid Game” yourself! Tweet your results to twitter.com/FDNMfeatures.
Dalgona
Before you begin, make sure you have a baking sheet, parchment paper, a spatula, shaped cookie cutters, a metal ladle or small saucepan, sugar, baking soda and a wooden chopstick to stir with. A wooden spoon can also be used, but it will extend the sugar’s melting time. Make sure to use baking soda, not baking powder.
3 tablespoons of sugar
¼ teaspoon of baking soda
Baking sheet
Parchment paper
Spatula
Metal ladle or small saucepan
Wooden chopstick or spoon
Cookie cutter(s)
Set up the baking sheet with parchment paper on top of it right next to the stove.
To make an individual sized piece of dalgona, I recommend using 3 tablespoons of white sugar. Although the candy is usually made with brown sugar, I found that white sugar melts the smoothest. When I attempted to make dalgona with brown sugar, I burned it even when using very low heat.
Turn the heat on low and hold your saucepan or ladle over the stove. Once the pan has warmed up, pour the 3 tablespoons of sugar into it. Let it sit over the heat for about two minutes, or until the edges of the sugar begin to melt. Stir constantly at a slow pace until the sugar is a smooth liquid. This should take a total of 5-7 minutes.
Once all the sugar has melted, immediately remove the saucepan or ladle from the heat. Grab ¼ teaspoon of baking soda and quickly stir it into the sugar until it is completely dissolved.
Use the spatula to pour the foaming candy onto the parchment paper and let sit for about 15-20 seconds before stamping it with the cookie cutter of your choice. Leave the stamp on top of the candy for about 5-10 seconds, and then carefully pry it off. You should be left with a personalized dalgona candy.