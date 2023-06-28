Lebanese Baba Ganoush

Lebanese Baba Ganoush is the perfect way to use up your eggplant this summer.

Summertime is grill time, and with Fourth of July right around the corner there will be no shortage of burgers hitting the grill.

What better time to get creative with that all-American staple — the burger — and blend it with a dash of Middle Eastern flavor. Lamb burgers are a fun twist on the classic burger. To top it off, hit ‘em with some baba ganoush, a roasted eggplant spread or dip, kind of a cousin to hummus.

