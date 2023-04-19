I was watching Bobby Flay on Food Network and was “introduced” to shrimp and grits.

The dish looked amazing. I thought I’d make them and have enjoyed it since. Grits are a traditional dish in the south. Mostly, grits are prepared as a breakfast item, but more and more grits are added to lunch, or dinner dishes with shrimp, catfish and salmon.

Jo Heckman teaches local culinary classes and is a home chef. Contact her at jostablealaska@gmail.com.