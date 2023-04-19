I was watching Bobby Flay on Food Network and was “introduced” to shrimp and grits.
The dish looked amazing. I thought I’d make them and have enjoyed it since. Grits are a traditional dish in the south. Mostly, grits are prepared as a breakfast item, but more and more grits are added to lunch, or dinner dishes with shrimp, catfish and salmon.
Shrimp and Grits are very popular in the low country and coastal areas of Carolinas and Georgia. Grits can be prepared plain or with cheese. I like them both ways. Give both a try!
Louisiana Shrimp and Cheesy Grits
1 cup quick cooking grits
4 tablespoons half n half
1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
1-pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (optional)
¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
2 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 red bell pepper finely chopped.
½ cup low sodium chicken or vegetable broth
1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
1. Bring the water to a boil; add the salt and slowly add the grits. Cover and cook over low heat for 5-7 minutes or until smooth and creamy. Remove from heat, and stir in the butter, half n half, and cheddar cheese.
2. In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Place on paper towels to drain. Coarsely chop bacon once cooled. Heat a skillet on medium heat. Add 1 teaspoon oil. Add shrimp. Sprinkle with Cajun seasoning, black pepper, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper. Turn the shrimp after one minute and cook for an additional minute. Remove to a plate.
3. Add 1 teaspoon vegetable oil to a skillet over medium heat. Add red pepper and cook until slightly tender, 2-3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add green onions and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add chicken broth, Worcestershire Sauce and lemon juice to the skillet, and stir. Simmer for 1-2 minutes. Return shrimp to the skillet and heat for 2-3 minutes.
4. Spoon the cheesy grits into a bowl and add the shrimp mixture. Top with crumbled bacon. Serve immediately. Enjoy!
Jo Heckman teaches local culinary classes and is a home chef. Contact her at jostablealaska@gmail.com.