Pizza

Courtesy Jo Heckman

Heaven on a plate for your next invited guests.

 Courtesy Jo Heckman

My favorite go-to has always been homemade flatbreads or pizza. Any shape or form will do. I’m not fussy about that.

I have been incorporating microgreens in my dishes where I can and made a pesto. This seemed like a perfect recipe to shake things up a bit. Microgreens have a lot of nutritional benefits, and with zucchini season starting, this is a perfect casual dinner choice. I added cooked shrimp for a twist, it’s completely optional. Give it a try!

Follow Jo Heckman at jostablealaska.com or Facebook, and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.