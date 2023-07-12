My favorite go-to has always been homemade flatbreads or pizza. Any shape or form will do. I’m not fussy about that.
I have been incorporating microgreens in my dishes where I can and made a pesto. This seemed like a perfect recipe to shake things up a bit. Microgreens have a lot of nutritional benefits, and with zucchini season starting, this is a perfect casual dinner choice. I added cooked shrimp for a twist, it’s completely optional. Give it a try!
Microgreens Pesto, Shrimp and
For the pizza dough (you can use prepared dough as well)
1 cup microgreen pesto (See below for a homemade pesto recipe)
2 small zucchini, thinly sliced
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese mozzarella.
15-20 pieces cooked medium shrimp (optional)
1/2 cup crumbled Cotija cheese
In a large bowl, add the flour, yeast, sugar, salt and stir to combine.
Pour in the olive oil and water and use a fork to combine it into a shaggy dough.
Tip the dough on a floured bench and knead for around 5-7 minutes until the dough ball is smooth. Place it in a lightly greased bowl and cover with a damp tea towel. Leave it to rise in a warm place for around 45 minutes.
After the dough has risen, preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Thinly shave the zucchini into slices or strips using a mandolin or a vegetable peeler. Sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Set them aside.
Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Roll it out or hand shape into a large rectangle to fit a baking tray. Line tray with parchment paper and brush with olive oil. Place pizza dough rectangle on the prepared tray.
Brush garlic paste on the dough. Bake for 5-6 minutes.
Spread the pesto over the pizza base, leaving about 1/2 inch of border.
Layer the zucchini slices on the pizza dough. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese all over.
Bake the pizzas for around 10-12 minutes until the pizza base is a deep golden brown and the zucchini slices look slightly cooked. Don’t over bake to prevent the cheese from burning.
Sprinkle arugula and Cotija cheese on top of the baked pizza. Top with cooked shrimp, if using.
Homemade Micregreens Pesto
1 cup loosely packed basil leaves
1 cup roughly chopped microgreens
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup dry roasted pumpkin seeds
Use a blender or a food processor to puree together all the ingredients into a chunky paste. Taste and season with extra salt and black pepper to taste.
Follow Jo Heckman at jostablealaska.com or Facebook, and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.