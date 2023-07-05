Summer dinners and cook outs require light cooling salads. This is a Mediterranean salad that assembles easily, is refreshing and healthy. Serve it as a side dish to any of your summer cookouts. It’s a great alternative to potato or macaroni salad.
Tomato and Beans Panzanella Salad
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1½ cups cubed crusty whole-grain bread (1/2-inch cubes)
2 cups grape tomatoes, cut into halves
1 English cucumber, cut into cubes
- 1 15-ounce can no-salt-added small white beans or Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
3 scallions (white and green parts), sliced thinly
1½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or one-half teaspoons dried thyme
1½ teaspoons red wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a medium skillet.
2. Add the bread cubes and toss to coat. Cook for about 5-6 minutes, stirring, until toasted and crisp. Let cool.
3. Toss together the tomatoes, cucumber, beans, scallions, parsley, and thyme in a large bowl. Drizzle with the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil and the vinegar; add lemon juice and tabasco, season with the salt and pepper and toss to coat.
4. Place in refrigerator till ready to serve.
5. Fifteen to 20 minutes before serving, add the toasted bread cubes to the bowl.
6. Tear the basil leaves into small pieces, add to the bowl then toss to incorporate. Enjoy!
- After rinsing the beans, I add one-fourth teasopoon lemon pepper seasoning to add flavor to beans.
Another summer salad for you to try as a tasty option with your summer cookouts. Give it a try!
Sea salt and black pepper
One-half cup packed sun-dried tomatoes (do not use sun-dried tomatoes in oil)
Three-fourths cup hot water
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1 cup tightly packed fresh basil (I used half parsley)
4 cloves garlic, smashed (4 cloves yield about 2 tablespoons)
One-half teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon each sea salt and black pepper (plus more to taste)
Start by heating up your grill and prepping the corn and zucchini.
Slice zucchini thinly lengthwise, brush lightly with oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set it aside.
Prepare dressing by adding all ingredients (sun-dried tomatoes, hot water, lemon juice, basil, garlic, smoked paprika, olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper) to a blender and blend on high until creamy and smooth. If too thick, add more water to thin until pourable.
Taste and adjust flavor as needed, adding more lemon juice, salt, pepper. Refrigerate till ready to serve.
Once your grill is hot, add corn (still in husk) and cover. Cook for 5-8 minutes, rotating to cook all sides, until all sides are lightly browned. Then carefully remove husk and place back on grill until golden brown on all sides — about 5-8 minutes.
When the corn is almost ready, add zucchini to the grill and grill on each side for about 2-4 minutes, depending on how hot the grill is. You want grill marks, but you don’t want the zucchini to get too soft. Set it aside.
Cut corn off cob. Add corn and zucchini to a serving bowl. Drizzle with fresh lime juice and desired amount of dressing, and garnish with fresh basil and/or parsley.
Best when fresh. Leftover dressing will keep covered in the refrigerator for up to four days.
You can top the salad with chopped cooked bacon, or roasted garbanzo beans or feta cheese