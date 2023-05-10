Salmon

Salmon fishing season is here. Time to stock up and also use what you stashed in the freezer up on last year! Here is a favorite way to use frozen salmon. Note, I like salmon regardless of how it’s cooked. Salmon burgers are one of my favorites to prepare, serve and eat. I eat it sans buns, on top of a salad or slaw. Give it a try, bun or no bun!

Salmon Burgers

Jo Heckman teaches culinary classes and is a home chef. Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com. Connect via email: jostablealaska@gmail.com.