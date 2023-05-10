Salmon fishing season is here. Time to stock up and also use what you stashed in the freezer up on last year! Here is a favorite way to use frozen salmon. Note, I like salmon regardless of how it’s cooked. Salmon burgers are one of my favorites to prepare, serve and eat. I eat it sans buns, on top of a salad or slaw. Give it a try, bun or no bun!
1 lb. fresh or thawed salmon filet
1 Tsp Lemon Pepper seasoning.
1 medium onion finely diced
½ medium red bell pepper, diced
3 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs, Japanese Style crumbs
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 Tsp Worcestershire sauce
¼ Tsp ground black pepper
¼ cup finely sliced green scallions
3 Tbsp capers, drained (optional)
Preheat Oven to 400˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place salmon skin-side down, brush with olive oil and season with lemon pepper seasoning, and garlic powder. Bake uncovered for 10-15 minutes or just until cooked through. (Do not over bake.) Remove from oven, and let cool down to room temperature. Discard skin, flake salmon with forks, remove any bones and place salmon in a bowl.
Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Add 1 Tbsp olive oil, 1 Tbsp butter and finely diced onion and bell pepper. Sauté until softened and golden (7-9 minutes), then remove from heat. Cool slightly.
Combine cooled flaked salmon, sautéed onion, and pepper, breadcrumbs, beaten egg, mayo, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, garlic salt, black pepper, scallions’ cilantro, and capers. Gather everything gently to combine, then form into patties.
Heat 1 Tbsp oil and 1 Tbsp butter in a large pan over medium heat, add half of the salmon patties and sauté 3 to 4 min per side or until golden brown and cooked through. If salmon cakes brown too quickly, reduce heat. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate. Add remaining 1 Tbsp oil and 1 Tbsp butter and repeat cooking remaining salmon cakes.
Serve with a dollop of yogurt dill sauce, lettuce and sliced red onions on a bun.
Combine ½ cup yogurt with ¼ cup finely chopped dill, salt, and pepper to taste.
Jo Heckman teaches culinary classes and is a home chef. Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com. Connect via email: jostablealaska@gmail.com.