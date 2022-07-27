Have your greens bolted? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue! Do you garden partly to cope with the inflationary spiral at the grocery store? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue! Are you looking for ways to increase your protein consumption? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue! Are your chickens racing through feed that gets increasingly more expensive? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue!

Although pumpkin leaves are part of the cuisines in many other countries, especially in Sub-Saharan African and Asian dishes, they don’t appear at the dinner table in most of the U.S. It is a shame, because I was not exaggerating when I listed the health benefits of pumpkin greens.

