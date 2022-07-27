Have your greens bolted? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue! Do you garden partly to cope with the inflationary spiral at the grocery store? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue! Are you looking for ways to increase your protein consumption? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue! Are your chickens racing through feed that gets increasingly more expensive? Pumpkin leaves to the rescue!
Although pumpkin leaves are part of the cuisines in many other countries, especially in Sub-Saharan African and Asian dishes, they don’t appear at the dinner table in most of the U.S. It is a shame, because I was not exaggerating when I listed the health benefits of pumpkin greens.
According to more than one nutrition site, they are especially rich in Vitamin A; a half cup has 280% of the daily recommended amount. They also provide Vitamin C, calcium and iron and very small amounts of magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium. That same half cup will give you two grams of protein, or about 4% of what is recommended, and 11 grams of carbs. While you can eat pumpkin leaves raw, blanching them or using them in cooked foods will unlock more nutrients.
Our long days and the recent heat have sent many greens to an early grave, but pumpkins love hot weather and one healthy plant can provide dozens of leaves throughout the season. However, don’t hack off the biggest leaves thinking it will shorten the time you spend harvesting, because those monsters will be too fibrous and tasteless. Look for leaves no larger than your hand, although I have hands a stevedore would envy, so I stick to picking palm sized ones.
Now is a particularly good time to harvest because with August galloping up to greet us, you should cut back unproductive vines so that the plant devotes its energy to the fruit and not foliage. I leave only the two largest pumpkins, trimming the ends off those two vines and cutting off all the other vines. This gives me plenty of small green leaves.
Our pumpkin leaves are chopped up and put in soups, stews casseroles, and chili, even when these recipes do not call for them. This saves us money by stretching a recipe without significantly altering the flavor and ups the nutritional value of the meal.
I don’t use them raw because, in that form, their rougher texture is unappealing, although I make two exceptions. The spinach salad with a hot bacon dressing does okay with up to about half of the salad made with finely sliced pumpkin leaves; I think the warm dressing tames the texture. And the other exception is basil pesto, where half of it is basil and half is pumpkin leaves. I hoard my basil so half of my pesto is usually made with cheaper, and usually free, substitutions like young fireweed leaves or chickweed. Later in the season, when fireweed is tough and chickweed has been pulled out of the garden before it gets large enough to eat, pumpkin leaves come to the rescue. If you don’t make the basil less than half of the recipe, you really won’t taste the difference; if you make your pesto with grocery store basil, using half the amount will save quite a bit of money.
You can cook the leaves and freeze them for winter consumption. Like spinach, they cook down significantly; if you start with four cups of them roughly chopped, you’ll end up with about a cup and a half when cooked. I have sometimes boiled and frozen them in their cooking water and then added the entire frozen brick to soup, thus not losing any of the nutrients that were leached into the water. The leaves also can be dehydrated and then sprinkled into winter soups and chili.
When I want to cook something where pumpkin leaves are more prominent, I go to the recipe in the sidebar. If we are tired of that, I consult Pinterest or this website that specializes in the foods of Zimbabwe: bit.ly/3S3kHdF.
And about those huge leaves that are no longer tasty for humans: if you keep chickens or know someone who does, the birds will happily take them off your hands. It is hard for me not to sing an off-key version of the Circle of Life as I feed our three hens pumpkin leaves, then shovel their manure into our compost heap, later using that to amend the soil for next year’s pumpkins.