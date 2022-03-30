My husband likes to eat his tuna salad by using small pieces of bread to ferry the food from bowl to mouth. He has longed for a crusty bread that would be sturdy enough for the job but small enough that he did not have to cut large slices of bread into fourths. Over the years I have purchased every form of cracker or bread that I thought might work, but none passed the test. Sometimes I would think to myself, or sometimes say out loud, “Can’t you just eat a tuna sandwich like everyone else in this country?” But then I would remind myself that this is a guy who, over the last 39 years of our marriage, has built me six greenhouses and countless raised garden beds, who for months held me up in the shower when I was so ill I could not stand on my own, and who eats my traditional, but alien to him, Lithuanian foods. He has done all of these without one word of irritation or complaint. So the search for his perfect bread continued ... and then I met Pan de Cristal.
It originated in the Catalonia region of Spain about 10 years ago by a bread company that went on to copyright the name. Also called glass bread, due to how the crust shatters when being sliced, it is very much reminiscent of ciabatta. The difference is that the crust is crispier and the crumb (or interior texture) is lighter and has more holes. The difference in terms of baking is that that the recipe is very fiddly; it requires little work but the bursts of work are spread out over several hours. However, the effort is well worth it. Sliced into rounds, it is perfect for tapas or Ted’s tuna salad. Cut lengthwise, it works beautifully for muffuletta, or any pressed picnic sandwich.
Before you attempt this recipe, let me offer a few cautions. First, you must use bread flour, not all-purpose flour. As Bob’s Red Mill tells us, “The amount of protein found in bread flour is higher, in order to contain and produce more gluten and achieve the desired rise in bread…bread flour is able to absorb more liquid, allowing it to hold its shape and rise upward instead of outward…The high amount of gluten in bread flour also creates a more elastic dough, which produces a lighter and chewier bread, as opposed to a bread that is more dense and crumbly.”
Next, use the amount of oil specified and make it olive oil and not some cheapo vegetable oil. Its purpose is not to keep the dough from sticking to the pan, although it certainly does do that, it is meant to be worked into the bread for flavor and a distinctive crumb. So the taste and quality of your oil matters.
Third, when I first made this bread, I went back to the King Arthur website because I was certain the amount of water needed had been an error that they would have fixed by now. The amount listed was still the same, so I trusted them and, darn if they were not right. The dough is very different to handle due to the high water content, but after the first manipulating (you cannot call it kneading), you will see it start to resemble regular bread dough.
Finally, the high temperature will turn your parchment paper very, very dark and brittle. While you can use it to ferry the first two loaves into the oven, you will not be able to use it to lift them out. A rimless cookie sheet is perfect for the job because you can use a spatula or even a big wooden spoon, to push the loaves and paper onto the cookie sheet, enabling you to maneuver them to the next oven rack or your counter.