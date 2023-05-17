Here is an old favorite with possible variations.

You can make this tomato-simmered egg dish with or without spinach. I’ve added mushrooms and bell peppers to this at times as well. I make this often for brunch. It was introduced to me years ago by a family friend. In my home we call this dish “Spanish Eggs.” However, it is similar to Shakshuka, which is a popular in North Africa and the Middle East. It’s hearty, really yummy and I serve this with crusty sourdough bread to mop up the sauce. Give it a try!

Jo Heckman teaches local culinary classes and is a home chef. Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com and connect via email. jostablealaska@gmail.com.