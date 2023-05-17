Here is an old favorite with possible variations.
You can make this tomato-simmered egg dish with or without spinach. I’ve added mushrooms and bell peppers to this at times as well. I make this often for brunch. It was introduced to me years ago by a family friend. In my home we call this dish “Spanish Eggs.” However, it is similar to Shakshuka, which is a popular in North Africa and the Middle East. It’s hearty, really yummy and I serve this with crusty sourdough bread to mop up the sauce. Give it a try!
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion finely chopped
1 tsp dry oregano or freshly chopped if available
1 10-ounce packages frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
*2 cups canned diced or stewed tomatoes
1. Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cumin seed. When sizzling, add onions and garlic. Cook till onions are translucent. Add oregano, tomato paste and paprika. Season with salt and pepper, and sauté for 5-6 minutes. Keep an eye on the sauce, it can easily burn if not attended.
2. Stir in diced or stewed tomatoes and bring to a simmer.
3. Add spinach and let all the flavors absorb. Simmer another 5-7 minutes. The sauce should be gently bubbling all over.
4. Make 6 wells in the sauce with the back of a spoon and carefully crack an egg into each well. Season the eggs with salt and pepper, if desired.
5. Cover the saucepan and simmer at low heat till eggs are set.
6. When serving, place eggs on the plate with a sauce on top. Sprinkle with parsley.
7. Serve with crusty sourdough bread. Enjoy!
Notes: The sauce should not be thin and runny. However, if it is too thick, add a little water. The idea is to “poach” the eggs in the tomato sauce.
*I sometimes use fire roasted stewed tomatoes for extra spiciness.
Jo Heckman teaches local culinary classes and is a home chef. Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com and connect via email. jostablealaska@gmail.com.