Punjabi Egg Curry

News-Miner image

Jo Heckman grew up on this style of curry, an easy way to make use of eggs. It’s a Northern India-style curry.

 News-Miner image

If you have nothing in the refrigerator but eggs, try making an egg curry. It’s a popular dish in Northern and Southern India.

Today’s dish is Northern Indian. A Southern Indian preparation would add shredded coconut, curry leaves and tamarind, which would make it tangy. I prefer Northern Indian-style egg curry or Punjabi Egg Curry, as it is what I grew up eating. It will keep well in the refrigerator for a couple of days. Give it a try.

Follow Jo Heckman on jostablealaska.com, Facebook, or connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.