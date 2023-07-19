If you have nothing in the refrigerator but eggs, try making an egg curry. It’s a popular dish in Northern and Southern India.
Today’s dish is Northern Indian. A Southern Indian preparation would add shredded coconut, curry leaves and tamarind, which would make it tangy. I prefer Northern Indian-style egg curry or Punjabi Egg Curry, as it is what I grew up eating. It will keep well in the refrigerator for a couple of days. Give it a try.
1 tablespoon vegetable oil or olive oil
1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder
1/4 teaspoon paprika powder
1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil
2 medium onions finely chopped, about 1 cup
1 tablespoon ginger paste
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon red chili powder (optional)
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped (optional)
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
1/4 cup chopped cilantro leaves
Toss the peeled, boiled eggs in 1/4 each of salt, turmeric and chili powder.
Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan. Add the eggs to the pan. Pan fry, stirring the eggs so they don’t get burnt; they should have light brown blisters on the skin. Remove the eggs and set aside.
To the same pan add the oil and butter. Add the chopped onion and saute for 3-4 minutes. The onion will soften and start to brown.
Add the ginger paste and garlic. Saute for a minute, stirring in between.
When there is no raw smell of ginger and garlic, lower the heat and add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, and optionally, red chili powder. Saute for 2-3 minutes until aromatic. Sprinkle a little water to prevent it from burning.
Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until the tomatoes are soft and mushy.
Add the chopped jalapeno pepper (optional).
Simmer for 5-6 minutes and add the water and coconut milk.
Add the salt, garam masala and fried eggs to the pan.
Gently stir the eggs into the gravy, ensuring they are coated well. Simmer for another 3-5 minutes on medium-low heat. Stir regularly so the curry does not burn or stick to the pan.
Remove from heat and let it sit for a few minutes before serving.
Garnish with chopped cilantro leaves.
Serve with rice or Naan. Enjoy!
