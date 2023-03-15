St Patrick’s day is just around the corner. I try to get in the spirit by wearing green and making a bunch of green dishes, that is until I went to Ireland! It really is not about making green dishes, but more about making traditional Irish dishes that have been around for centuries and much loved by everyone in Ireland and those who visit.

I couldn’t let this day go by without making the perennial favorite, Irish Beef Stew. Enjoy it with Irish Soda Bread.

