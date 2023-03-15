St Patrick’s day is just around the corner. I try to get in the spirit by wearing green and making a bunch of green dishes, that is until I went to Ireland! It really is not about making green dishes, but more about making traditional Irish dishes that have been around for centuries and much loved by everyone in Ireland and those who visit.
I couldn’t let this day go by without making the perennial favorite, Irish Beef Stew. Enjoy it with Irish Soda Bread.
Irish Beef Stew (Serves 6)
½ cup flour, divided into ¼ cup each
3 pounds beef chuck roast, trimmed of excess fat and cut into bite-sized pieces.
1 large yellow onion roughly chopped.
- 1 (12 ounce) bottle Guinness beer
4 cups low sodium beef stock
3 large carrots, cut into bite-sized pieces.
1 1/2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into bite-sized pieces.
3 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
chopped fresh parsley, for garnish.
1. In a large zip lock bag, add beef pieces, ¼ cup flour, salt, and pepper.
Shake well to cover all beef pieces with flour mixture.
2. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large dutch oven over medium high heat. Add half of the beef to pan and sear, turning the beef once it has developed a good brown sear on the bottom then repeating on all sides. Transfer the beef to a clean plate. Add an additional 1 tablespoon oil to the pot, add the remaining beef, sear, and transfer to the clean plate.
3. Reduce heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the dutch oven. Add onion and garlic and sauté for 5 minutes, stirring to prevent burning. Stir in the ¼ cup flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently.
4. Pour in the Guinness beer and scrape the bottom of the pan to loosen the brown bits. Stir in the beef stock, carrots, potatoes, tomato paste, bay leaf, Worcestershire, dried thyme, and the cooked beef (along with any of its accumulated juices). Transfer everything to a slow cooker, cook on low setting for 4-5 hours on or you can braise it in the oven at 350 for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Test to make sure the beef is tender, and the vegetables are cooked through. The beef should almost fall apart.
5. Taste and season the stew with additional salt and pepper as needed, plus extra Worcestershire.
6. Serve warm, garnished with a chopped fresh parsley. I serve this with Sourdough Bread, or you can serve it with Irish Soda Bread
- NOTE: Some people may find the Guinness beer to have a bitter flavor if that is the case, substitute this with another beer or ale.
There are hundreds of recipes around for Irish Soda Bread. As I test some of those, they are all a little bit different in texture and taste, but all good. So, feel free to experiment on your own, too. This is a recipe by Patricia Stafford I have used to make this bread with success. I’ve added optional molasses to my recipe.
Traditional Irish Soda Bread Recipe (AKA Brown Bread)
1 ¾ cups whole wheat flour.
1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour.
3 tablespoons Molasses (optional)
2 tablespoons cold butter, cubed.
1 tablespoon rolled oats.
1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and set aside.
2. Mix together the flours, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Add the butter and rub it into the flour mixture with your fingertips until it resembles coarse breadcrumbs.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk the egg and buttermilk together (see note on how to make Buttermilk below)
4. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and pour in the liquid, hold a little back.
5. Mix together by hand to bring the flour and liquid together to a loose dough. The dough should be quite soft, but not too sticky. You will know then if it needs more of the liquids.
6. Turn onto a floured work surface and gently bring the dough together into a “round” about 1 1/2 inches thick and 8 inches by 8 inches.
7. Place on the baking sheet and score the bread, I score a big “X” on top.
8. Glaze the bread with the leftover bit of buttermilk and scatter the oats on top.
9. Bake for 15 minutes, then turn down the oven to 375°F and bake for 30 minutes. I keep an eye on the bread, so it doesn’t over brown. When done, the loaf will sound slightly hollow when tapped on the bottom. Remove from the baking sheet and place on a wire rack to cool. Once cooled, slice the bread, and enjoy with real butter.
NOTE: If you don’t have buttermilk, you can take 1 and 2/3 cup of whole milk and add 1 tablespoon of lemon or vinegar to the milk.