Start off Christmas brunch this year with a fun holiday spin on the classic mimosa. The tart yet sweet red juice of cranberries mixed with your favorite champagne is a delicious concoction perfect for the holidays.
Christmas is many Alaskans’ favorite time of the year, and this is especially true for my sister. Even though we grew up Jewish, she was always in love of the joyfulness and kindness and storytelling that surrounded Christmas. We had our own fair share of that surrounding Hanukkah, but there was something about a Christmas jingle that brightened my sister’s mood.
I recently went down to visit her for her birthday, and decided to surprise her with a Christmas rendition of mimosa’s to enjoy. We made the juice at home, and it was honestly the best cranberry juice I had ever tasted. We were both delighted with how sweet it tasted, and agreed it was a little dangerous because we could barely taste the alcohol when we added it to the champagne.
If you want to enjoy a festive mimosa this upcoming weekend with your families, I shared the recipe down below. It only takes 30 minutes, and it makes a serving for about 4 people. I recommend doubling the recipe if you are making it for a large group.
Cranberry Mimosa Recipe
1 bottle of your favorite champagne
1 quart of water
4 cups of fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of orange juice
In a large saucepan, combine the water, ¼ cup of sugar and cranberries. Bring to a boil and let sit for around twenty minutes. The berries will begin opening up and the liquid should start turning a bright red color.
Strain mixture through a fine strainer, pressing each berry with a spoon to get as much liquid out as possible. After discarding the berries, return the juice back to the saucepan.
Bring mixture to a boil again and then stir in the orange juice and the rest of the sugar. Turn the heat off and let the juice cool in the refrigerator overnight. If you are truly impatient though, you can pour the juice over a couple ice cubes but it will water down the juice a bit.
Once the juice is chilled, pour a glass of champagne and add your desired amount of juice.
Enjoy the cranberry mimosas and happy holidays! Always remember to drink responsibly.