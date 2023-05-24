It’s almost here! Memorial Day weekend. Grills are going! Burgers, hotdogs and chicken — you get the idea. It’s time to grill.
In our home, we grill all summer, so it’s fun to create new variations on the standard barbecue chicken. Here is a recipe that’s easy and fun to serve. I serve it with smashed cucumber salad. Give it a try.
Barbecue Spicy Grilled Chicken with Scallions
6-8 pieces of boneless and skinless chicken thighs
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 teaspoon lite soy sauce
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 medium red onion sliced into ½-inch-thick slices
2 tablespoons olive oil divided, plus more for drizzling
Kosher salt freshly ground pepper
3 bunches scallions trimmed, cut into large chunks
Sea salt and black pepper
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Combine the chicken, oil, garlic, onion powder, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, honey, cumin, paprika, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper in a zip top plastic bag. Refrigerate for 2 hours.
Prepare grill for medium-high indirect heat. Remove chicken from marinade, place chicken, over indirect heat, and grill, until chicken has grill marks, and the juices are running clear. rotating halfway through. About six minutes per side. Check for doneness; the internal temperature should be 165 degrees. Remove chicken and set aside. Cover loosely with foil.
Prepare the grill for medium-high heat. Combine onion and ½ tablespoon of oil on a baking sheet or grill pan suitable for vegetables. Season with kosher salt and pepper and toss to coat. Grill until softened and slightly charred in spots, about four minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.
Meanwhile, combine scallions and ½ tablespoon of oil on same baking sheet. Season with kosher salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Grill, turning often, until softened and slightly charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to plate with onion.
Use a serving platter to arrange chicken, onions, scallions. Drizzle with oil, season with sea salt, and arrange lime wedges for squeezing over chicken and vegetables to give it a fresh taste. Enjoy!