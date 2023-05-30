Well, it’s nearly summer and time to fire up the grill. You may already have it going. Add this yummy recipe to your dinner choices. For me, it’s time for salads, and if I can add grilled protein, it’s even better! Don’t let the long list of ingredients intimidate you — this assembles pretty quick. And it’s delicious. If you like, you can use chicken instead of Sirloin steak. Give it a try!
2 tablespoons balsamic vinaigrette (recipe below)
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1/2 red onion thinly sliced
4-6 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
4 cups mixed spring greens
1 corn on the cob, husk removed
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling corn
FOR THE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
Marinate the steak: In a medium size bowl, stir together ingredients for the marinade.
Save three tablespoons of marinade and set it aside.
Place steaks in a large Ziplock bag. Pour marinade over the steaks and make sure the steaks are coated evenly. Keep in the fridge for 30 minutes.
Get the outdoor grill ready and heat to medium high. Drizzle corn on the cob with one tablespoon olive oil and liberally sprinkle salt and pepper. Place corn on the heated grill. Cook each side until grill marks form on the corn kernels and they are somewhat softened, about 10 minutes total. Remove from heat when done and let cool. Slice corn kernels off the cob.
Remove the steak from the fridge. Place it on the grill. Grill both sides four to five minutes for rare to medium rare. Remove steak to a plate and let rest for five minutes. Slice thinly against the grain.
Toss together vinaigrette, mixed greens, tomatoes, gorgonzola, sliced corn, and red onion in a large bowl.
Place salad on a platter.
Lay sliced steak on top of salad. Drizzle steak and salad with remaining vinaigrette as desired. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.