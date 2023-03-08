March is here. I’m ready for spring. I start making dishes that are lighter, such as grilled meats, salads and fresh vegetables. I move away from the heavy stews and winter “comfort” food. I know we still have snow, but it’s something about 8-plus hours of daylight that inspires me and steers me towards more spring dishes. Here is a grilled chicken dish. It can be spicy or not, it’s scalable and it can be served with salad, rice or enjoyed as is. I serve it with the Orzo Salad. Enjoy!
Grilled Chicken Kebabs. Serves: 4
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch sized chunks
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon hot sauce, optional (Sriracha or Sambal Olek)
¼ cup low-sodium soy sauce
2 teaspoons garlic powder
Crushed red chili pepper flakes, optional.
Fresh chopped cilantro to garnish
Sriracha and sambal olek are found in Asian aisles of any grocery store. These have a good amount of heat in them, so use discretion in using.
I use raw honey. I have used hot honey, and it adds more spiciness to the skewers.
Cut chicken breasts into 1-inch sized chunks. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and let sit in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.
In a large bowl combine olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, hot sauce, soy sauce and honey. Add onion powder, garlic powder and dried oregano. Mix well. Reserve 1/3 cup of the sauce. Marinate the chicken pieces in the remaining sauce from 30 minutes up to overnight in the refrigerator.
If marinating in the refrigerator, bring the chicken back to room temperature before grilling. The meat will cook more evenly.
Thread four or five pieces of the chicken onto a metal skewer or bamboo skewer. Repeat the same to make all the skewers and set them aside. If using bamboo skewers, make sure to soak them in water first.
Fire up your outdoor grill (or indoor grill) and grill the chicken kebab until cooked. While grilling, brush the chicken with olive oil. Grill until you see nice, charred marks on the meat.
If using your oven broiler, preheat the broiler. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. Place the chicken skewers in a single layer on the sheet pan. Place the sheet pan in the middle of the oven. Broil for 5 minutes, then flip the skewers and broil on the other side for 5 more minutes.
Remove the chicken skewers from the grill or oven, brush reserve marinade on the chicken skewers. Sprinkled with red chili pepper flakes, if desired, and chopped cilantro. Serve with Orzo Salad or plain Rice.
Fresh Spring Orzo Salad. Serves: 4-6
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese.
1 small red onion chopped (or half if it’s a large size)
1 container grape or cherry tomatoes, halved.
3-4 mini cucumbers (or 3/4 English cucumber), chopped.
1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved.
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
½ cup chopped fresh basil
1-2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon fish sauce, optional
1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning.
Salt and pepper to taste.
½ cup fresh parsley chopped
1. Cook orzo according to the directions on package. Drain and rinse with cold water.
2. Once the orzo has cooled, add all ingredients, except feta cheese, to a large bowl. Taste as you mix and add salt and pepper accordingly.
Orzo will absorb a lot of the flavor, so adjust seasoning. Toss in fresh chopped parsley and mix well, and finally add the feta cheese.
3. Keep refrigerated till ready to serve.