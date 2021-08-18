KUAC FM & TV is hosting a delicious conversation about food and life with American Public Media’s “The Splendid Table” host Francis Lam and chef Laura Cole of 229 Parks Restaurant. As they chat, Cole will give a lively cooking demo featuring Alaska salmon and Alaska-grown ingredients.
A regular contributor and frequent guest host on “The Splendid Table” since 2010, Lam is the former Eat columnist for The New York Times Magazine and is editor-at-large at Clarkson Potter, a division within Penguin Random House that is a leader in cookbook publishing. For two seasons, Lam was a regular judge on Bravo’s hit show, “Top Chef Masters.” Lam has written for Gourmet, Bon Appetít, Food & Wine, Lucky Peach, Saveur, Salon, Men’s Journal and the Financial Times. He lives with his family in New York City.
“Of course, everyone knows about Alaska’s natural splendor, but not everyone knows about how Alaska’s unique geography and cultures impact its food,” Lam said. “I’ve been fortunate to have met Alaskan fishermen and women, seafood processors and Native people who cherish and carry on the food traditions of living with their land, and I know I’ve only scratched the surface of understanding what Alaskan cuisine is. I’m always excited for any chance to learn more about a place and its food from the people who make that place, and especially so about Alaska.”
Cole is a “Top Chef” alum and three-time nominee for a James Beard Best Chef Northwest award. She is the executive chef/owner at 229 Parks Restaurant and Tavern near Denali National Park and often offers cooking classes in Fairbanks.
The event is 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, via a live webinar. Tickets ($40 per household) are at bit.ly/KUACculinary
The event is sponsored by Matt and Amy Cooper, Alaska Airlines and American Public Media. Attendees will get to submit questions for Lam and Cole in advance and door prizes will be awarded. The more tickets sold, the more meals the food charity sponsor, Fairbanks Distilling Company, will provide to Breadline/Stone Soup Café.