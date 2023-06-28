I have not made this chicken for some time now. I was reminded of this recipe when I spoke of a friend who made jerk chicken and it was fantastic. She graciously shared her recipe with me. As you would expect, I tweaked it a bit to make it appealing to all members of my family. This is a great option for your July Fourth menu. Give it a try!
1 medium yellow onion coarsely chopped
2 jalapeno peppers seeded and chopped
1-inch peeled ginger piece
1 tablespoon five-spice powder
1 tablespoon allspice ground
1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper.
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
4 tablespoons vegetable oil or olive oil
8 pieces chickens, breasts and thighs mixed. With a sharp knife tip, poke holes over the surface of the chicken.
In a food processor, combine the onion, scallions, ginger, jalapeno pepper, garlic, five-spice powder, allspice, pepper, paprika, thyme, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt. Process to a coarse paste. With the machine on, add the soy sauce and oil in a steady stream.
Pour the marinade into a large, shallow dish, add the chicken, and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate it overnight.
Bring the chicken to room temperature before grilling.
Preheat the grill. Grill the chicken over a medium-hot fire, turning occasionally, until well browned and cooked through, 30 to 35 minutes. Keep moving the chicken to cooler side of the grill to continue cooking but not burning. (Cover the grill for a smoky flavor).
Transfer the chicken to a platter and serve. Enjoy!
Follow Jo Heckman at jostablealaska.com, on Facebook, or connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.