This time of year I spend an enormous amount of my brain’s bandwidth obsessing about what to do with the mounds of zucchini and patty pan squash that appear in my garden. The advice given by various magazines and catalogs is to plant one to two summer squash plants for every person in your household. But, I ask myself every spring, what if one or all of the plants die? Better to assume a catastrophe will happen and transplant at least six or eight starts into the garden. Never mind that in over 40 years of gardening in the Interior, I cannot remember losing even one plant.
Which is how every July and August become a nightmare of harvesting and processing long green and/or scalloped yellow summer squash. By this time of the summer, the cupboard is groaning with the weight of sweet zucchini relish, zippy zucchini relish, zucchini pickles and zucchini salsa. (Pineapple zucchini? Never again!) There are also two cup packages of shredded zucchini in the freezer, some years more than 100 of them. All winter long, shreds of zucchini are mixed into every meat loaf, stir fry, spaghetti, soup, stew, cabbage roll, stuffed pepper and chili we cook. I’ve even dehydrated zucchini shreds.
One would think there was none left to eat fresh, but one would be wrong. Stuffed zucchini boats, zucchini latkes and zucchini tots feature heavily in our summer meals. I do make the occasional zucchini bread or cake, but I find them greasy and dense. I tried putting shreds into my yeast bread recipes, both regular and no-knead, but the results were unsatisfying. And then I read about zucchini tortillas.
Years ago, while searching for a no-knead bread with a less crusty crust, I happened upon a blog called Alexandra’s Kitchen. I came for her peasant bread recipe but stayed for her other outstanding foods, some bread-centric, some not. Not long ago she published an entry on tortillas made of four ingredients: shredded zucchini, salt, egg, and parmesan cheese. Equally as enticing was the fact that these are baked, not fried, so less fat and less cleanup.
After I made it once, it quickly became a favorite. The recipe is fast to mix up and the baking time is short. And while they do not taste remotely like tortillas, they turn out to be very tasty vehicles for getting your favorite filling from your plate to your mouth. They also are gluten free, which I don’t require but I have friends who do and I struggle with things to serve them.
However, I want to add a few comments.
First, it says to remove the liquid by pressing it against the sieve. I never find that to be effective and you do really need to remove all excess moisture for this recipe to work. I let it drip in the sieve and then I plop the entire blob of shreds into a cotton tea towel and wring the bejeebers out of it before proceeding with the rest of the directions.
Second, it says to make the circles 6 or 7 inches across. I prefer to make them 5 inches wide. Slightly thicker, my version stands up better to wetter fillings.
Third, I sometimes don’t have kosher salt and have had to use canning salt. The latter is much saltier than kosher salt, so if substituting canning salt use half the amount listed. The same goes if you are using regular table salt, use half the amount.
Fourth, if you run out of zucchini, you can substitute some shredded carrot. The taste will be slightly different, but still will be tasty. (Or so the husband says. I personally detest cooked carrots and I go to great lengths to avoid eating them. My homemade pot pies are served to him with the cooked carrots on the side.)
Fifth, do not try to make these by frying instead of baking; a mess and no tortilla will be the result.
Finally, if you intend on making and freezing a bunch of these, bake them on parchment paper and after cooling cut the paper into sections so you end up with one tortilla on every square. This way you can freeze them in a stack but the paper will make it easy to remove as few as you want.
These are denser, sturdier if you will, than latkes. Can’t use the regular latke recipes because they include flour? These make an acceptable substitute if you press them into larger, thinner circles. If you intend to eat them as latkes, then grate in some onion before mixing. Although I can feel my grandmother’s stink-eye as I type this, served with sour cream, you won’t be able to tell much difference between these tortillas and traditional zucchini latke — and there will be no mess from frying!
1.25 pounds zucchini or other summer squash
2 ounces grated Parmesan cheese, a packed 1/2 cup
Coarsely grate the zucchini using a box grater or shredder attachment in a food processor. Transfer the strands to a fine-meshed sieve and set the sieve over a bowl. Sprinkle the salt over the top and toss to distribute it. Let stand for at least 15 minutes to drain.
Heat the oven to 450 F. Line an extra large sheet pan or two standard-sized sheet pans with parchment paper.
Squeeze the zucchini and press it against the sieve to remove as much moisture as possible. You’ll have between 1/2 to 3/4 cup liquid by the time you finish squeezing.
Transfer the drained zucchini strands to a large bowl. Add the egg and Parmesan, and stir with a spatula to combine.
Use a 1/4-cup measure to portion the zucchini tortilla batter into roughly five mounds, transferring each mound to your prepared sheet pan as you portion, being sure to space the mounds evenly. Spread each mound out into a thin circle, 6 to 7 inches in diameter.
Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the edges begin to crisp, and the surface of each tortilla is speckled with golden spots of browning Parmesan cheese.
Let the tortillas cool for one minute on the sheet pan, then carefully remove each tortilla and transfer to a plate to cool completely.
To freeze, place the tortillas in an airtight bag and transfer to the freezer for up to 3 months.
• Drain out as much of the zucchini liquid as possible.
• Keep an eye on them while baking. If you bake them too long, the Parmesan will cook too much and cause the tortillas to become brittle.
This recipe is reprinted with the kind permission of Alexandra Stafford of alexandracooks.com. I urge you to check out some of the other tasty recipes on her site.
Linden Staciokas is a freelance writer, gardener and cook who lives in Fairbanks. She can be reached at dorking@acsalaska.net.