This time of year I spend an enormous amount of my brain’s bandwidth obsessing about what to do with the mounds of zucchini and patty pan squash that appear in my garden. The advice given by various magazines and catalogs is to plant one to two summer squash plants for every person in your household. But, I ask myself every spring, what if one or all of the plants die? Better to assume a catastrophe will happen and transplant at least six or eight starts into the garden. Never mind that in over 40 years of gardening in the Interior, I cannot remember losing even one plant.

Which is how every July and August become a nightmare of harvesting and processing long green and/or scalloped yellow summer squash. By this time of the summer, the cupboard is groaning with the weight of sweet zucchini relish, zippy zucchini relish, zucchini pickles and zucchini salsa. (Pineapple zucchini? Never again!) There are also two cup packages of shredded zucchini in the freezer, some years more than 100 of them. All winter long, shreds of zucchini are mixed into every meat loaf, stir fry, spaghetti, soup, stew, cabbage roll, stuffed pepper and chili we cook. I’ve even dehydrated zucchini shreds.

This recipe is reprinted with the kind permission of Alexandra Stafford of alexandracooks.com. I urge you to check out some of the other tasty recipes on her site.

Linden Staciokas is a freelance writer, gardener and cook who lives in Fairbanks. She can be reached at dorking@acsalaska.net.