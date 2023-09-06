Zucchini tart

This versatile zucchini dish can serve as appetizer or main course.

If your garden produces lots of zucchini and lots of mint, this is a great way to use some of both. This is an easy dish to make for a light dinner or even a departure from a traditional breakfast meal. You can also serve slices as an appetizer. When making this variety of summer squash for dinner, I serve this with a bowl of soup or a green salad. Give it a try!

Zucchini Tart

Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.