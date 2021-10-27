Every year, volunteers plant a field of potatoes at the North Pole Grange.
“We grow them because we can,” said John Poirrier, president of the grange, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that serves as a center for community activities. “It’s small scale and not a source of revenue. Teaching and learning experience, mainly.”
That is how baked potatoes came to be featured as the culinary offering at this month’s grand opening of the North Pole Grange Gallery & Studios.
Upstairs, visitors enjoyed local art on display. In the downstairs kitchen, grange volunteer Jennifer Hughes showed off the two types of potatoes harvested from the backyard field. One potato has yellow meat, and the other has purple meat. Both are delicious.
Hughes, who teaches food safety classes, baked the potatoes and then filled them with butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream, chives and bacon bits. There were plenty of hungry customers, eating baked potatoes right there or taking home baked potatoes for a family dinner.
Longtime North Pole gardeners Jed and Joyce Grover began planting the potato field many years ago, according to Poirrier.
“It was a challenge to make things grow,” he said. “But Joyce had the green thumb that made it happen.”
Every year, the garden improved with the help of manure provided by chickens, horses, cows and goats of Grange members.
Artist Daniella Rowe joined the grange about seven years ago.
“Art was only one of her many talents,” Poirrier said. “She was a creative gardener and able to make anything grow. Without a garden fence, the moose and rabbits feasted each year, not leaving much for harvest.”
Potatoes and peonies now thrive in the fenceless garden, of no interest to moose or rabbits. Rowe even marked the area with a special artistic wooden sign that marks where the potatoes grow.
Potatoes are often called America’s favorite vegetable. They have been on the menu in Alaska for more than 200 years. Russian explorer Grigori Shelikhov is said to have brought the tuber to the table in the 1780s to help feed Russian American colonists on Kodiak Island.
Alaska’s cool soils and shorter summers are ideal for potato-growing. According to the UAF Cooperative Extension Service, “the Great Land grows greater ‘taters.’”
Growing potatoes and then sharing that bounty is really the perfect educational tool and community project for the North Pole Grange. The log building, built by volunteers long ago, serves as a center for families, a fraternal organization based around agriculture. It is also a community service organization. Created by homesteaders, the city of North Pole sprouted up around it. Today it continues to be a focal point for community gatherings. The potato field is the perfect project for community to see firsthand how locally grown vegetables can go from farm to table.
The Best Baked Potato
From delish.com
4 large russet potatoes
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup freshly chopped chives
2 green onions, thinly sliced, white and green parts divided
3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
6 slices crispy bacon, crumbled
kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prick potatoes all over with a fork or sharp knife and wrap tightly in foil. Bake until soft, about one hour.
Unwrap potatoes and cut lengthwise slits in the top of each. Carefully scoop out flesh from center of each potato into a medium bowl, then add butter, sour cream, chives, green onion whites, half the cheddar, and half the bacon. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon filling back into each potato, mounding it on top. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and return to oven until melted, about 5 minutes. Top with scallion greens and remaining bacon.