I am going back to my Indian roots. Often, I just simply crave a simple chicken dish with naan or rice. It’s deeply satisfying. Butter Chicken is one of the most popular curries at any Indian restaurant around the world. Its succulent chicken cooked in a creamy sauce. What’s not to like? This dish is easy to make and very flavorful. My family loves it with both rice and naan. Give it a try!
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 medium yellow onion diced
1/2 stick unsalted butter
2 tbsp grated fresh ginger
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast fillets cut into small pieces
1 tablespoon garam masala
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
4 tablespoons tomato paste
1 cup full cream coconut milk
In a large skillet, heat extra virgin olive oil. Add diced onions and stir regularly, cooking until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Onions should not be brown, but soft and translucent.
Add the butter and allow it to melt completely. Then stir in the ginger and garlic, cooking for about 2-3 minutes or until fragrant. Be careful not to burn it.
Add the chicken and cook, stirring often until the chicken is no longer pink on the outside, about 5-6 minutes. No need to cook it all the way through as it will continue cooking as you add the rest of the ingredients and simmer the recipe.
Now stir in the garam masala, chili powder, paprika, cumin, coriander, salt and black pepper.
Stir fry for about 2-3 minutes to allow the chicken to absorb all the spices.
Then pour in the tomato sauce. Add tomato paste, lemon juice, yogurt and coconut milk. Stir to combine fully. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 10-15 minutes on medium heat to allow the sauce to reduce.
The sauce will thicken slightly but still be quite saucy.
Sprinkle with chopped cilantro
Serve with rice and naan. Serves six. Enjoy!
- If you are going to cook Indian food, please invest in garam masala. There is really no substitute. You can buy it online or in local stores. You can make garam masala at home too. There are many recipes available online.
- Do not use light coconut milk as it changes the consistency of the sauce and waters it down.