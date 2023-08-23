Pasta e Fagioli, which literally means “pasta and beans,” is a warming Italian soup. With all this cool weather and rain, a warm bowl of pasta soup sounds and tastes comforting. This recipe is popular in the Italian cuisine world and made with many variations. Some cooks add ground beef, some no meat at all.

It is easily a vegetarian soup as well. Just omit the sausage and pancetta. Chicken broth can also be substituted with vegetable broth. I serve it with salad and Italian bread. Give it a try!

