Enchiladas are a favorite in our home. Although the recipe is for chicken, you can make these with beef, vegetables and even seafood like cod or tilapia. If you do choose to make it with seafood, make sure you cook it separately without beans as seafood cooks faster and you don’t want it falling apart.
I serve these with a simple corn salad. Enjoy!
Chicken and Bean Enchiladas
1½ pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, diced into small 1/2
1 4-ounce can diced green chiles
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
2 cups Mexican-blend shredded cheese
1 large can enchilada sauce, red or green
optional toppings: fresh cilantro, chopped red onions, diced avocado, sour cream, and/or crumbled Cotija cheese.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare beans. Drain the can of black beans, rinse several times, and place in a bowl. Add oregano, cumin and paprika. Let it sit to absorb the flavors.
Sauté the filling mixture. In a large pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic and sauté stirring occasionally until the onions are translucent.
Add diced chicken and green chiles, and season with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Sauté the mixture for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the chicken is cooked through.
Add in the beans and stir until evenly combined. Sauté for about 5 minutes or so allow all flavors to absorb in the mixture. Remove pan from heat and set aside.
Assemble the enchiladas. Spray a 9-by-3 baking dish with olive oil. Lay out a tortilla and spread two tablespoons of sauce over the surface of the tortilla. Add a generous spoonful of the chicken/bean mixture in a line down the center of the tortilla, then sprinkle with 1/3 cup cheese. Roll up tortilla and place in the baking dish, seam side down. Assemble the remaining enchiladas, then spread any remaining sauce evenly over the top of the enchiladas, followed by any extra cheese.
Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, until the enchiladas are cooked through, and the tortillas are slightly crispy on the outside. Transfer the baking dish to a wire baking rack.
Serve the enchiladas immediately while they’re nice and hot and melty, garnished with lots of fresh toppings. Enjoy!
- If you’re in a hurry, you can use rotisserie chicken. I prefer to use chicken breasts.
- I use whole wheat or corn tortillas.
- 4 cups, corn kernels (frozen or shucked cooked corn)
1 cup halved cherry grape tomatoes.
1 cup diced English cucumber
2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil
1½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon each, salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Make the dressing. In a mixing bowl whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, honey, garlic, tobacco sauce, salt and pepper. Refrigerate while preparing salad.
Cut kernels from cooked corn then transfer to a large bowl. If using frozen corn, cook as directed and cool down first. You can rinse under cold water.
Add tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, cilantro, and basil.
Whisk the dressing and pour over salad. Toss well to coat, season with more salt as desired.
- If using fresh corn on the cob, cook these in salted water and then let it cool. Once cooled you can cut the kernels off the cob to add to the salad.
Jo Heckman teaches culinary classes and is a home chef. Contact her at Jostablealaska@gmail.com