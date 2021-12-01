You can keep your cookies, your cakes and your pies. The baked sweet I love most is babka, a magical concoction that combines the two great loves of my life: bread and chocolate. It was popular in my childhood home, as well as at the Lithuanian convent boarding school I attended after my father told me it was my destination if I did not mend my ways and I snorted back that it would take more than a bunch of old bats in habits to control me. Once I graduated and raced off to Alaska for college, babka disappeared from my life.
It was not until I was talking to a friend, who asked why I simply didn’t bake my own, that babka came back into my life. It had never occurred to me that I was a good enough baker to make this love child of bread and chocolate.
This was more than three decades ago, so I had to leaf through the library’s meager collection of Jewish and Eastern European cookbooks for a recipe. I was not very happy with my first attempts. The bread was dry, the chocolate unnoticeable; it looked like babka, smelled like babka, but did not taste like babka.
I decided to use a challah recipe for the base and after a few tweaks, the memory of my youth reappeared. Imagine the deflation of my ego when I was visiting Russ & Daughters Bakery in New York City some years ago and revealed my secret to one of the employees and she told me that “everyone” knew challah was the key to the best babka.
In today’s world of mashups and culinary marriages, babka is no longer relegated to being a chocolate sweet. I have eaten loaves filled with apples, peaches and berries. Babka now can be savory, stuffed with sweet potatoes, onions and cheese. For me, when you mention babka, I think of a warm chocolate or cinnamon slice for breakfast. If it seems like a lot of trouble to make this bread for yourself, I guarantee that it will be a hit at any potluck or as a holiday gift.
Linden’s Babka
Ingredients for the bread:
3/4 cup warm whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
A 1/4-ounce packet (2 ¼ teaspoons) of active dry yeast
4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
4 large eggs, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon salt
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature and cut into pieces
Filling:
14 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 cups semisweet chocolate, chips
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon salt
Process:
Day 1:
Stir warm milk and 2 teaspoons of the sugar in the bowl of your mixer. Sprinkle the yeast over the mixture and let stand until foamy for 6 minutes. If it is not showing bubbles by then, your yeast is bad and you will need to start over.
Stir in the eggs, vanilla, salt and the rest of the sugar. Using your dough hook, slowly run your mixer, adding the flour in small increments. Set the mixer to medium high and add the butter one piece at a time. When the dough forms a ball and pulls away from the sides of the bowl, it’s ready.
Put the dough into a fresh lightly oiled bowl, turning it over a few times so there is some oil all over the ball. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap. Let the dough rise until it doubles in size, about an hour and a half. I find the best way to insure a warm and draft free environment is to turn the oven on for two minutes and then turn it off and put the bowl in there.
After this first rise, punch down the dough. Recover the bowl and put it in the fridge overnight.
Day 2:
Prepare two loaf pans, preferably the 8 ½ by 4 ½ size. Use parchment to line the pans.
Make the filling. Heat the butter and sugar until melted and pour over the chocolate. Stir until fully melted, briefly reheating in the microwave if things start to harden. Stir in the unsweetened cocoa and salt until combined and glossy.
Remove the dough from the fridge and cut the ball into two equal pieces. Slightly punch it down again before slicing.
On a lightly floured surface, roll one of the balls out so it measures about 12 by 16 inches. You want to end up with a short side parallel to you.
Spread half of the filling evenly over the dough, leaving about half an inch naked at the top. Working from the end of the dough closest to you, tightly roll the dough into a log. Pinch the seam shut.
Carefully wrap the roll in plastic wrap and chill for about 15 minutes. After that time, remove and use a serrated knife to slice off any ragged ends and then cut the log in half lengthwise.
Place the half logs next to each other and cross the left log over the right, five times total. Keep the cut sides up at all times.
Put the twisted dough into the prepared loaf pan. Tap the loaf pan on the counter so that the bread will settle into the pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for an hour and a half. Repeat for other half of the dough.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake until brown and the internal temperature at the widest part is 200 degrees. It should take about an hour, but it depends on a number of factors, so make sure to check on it before an hour.
When the babka is done, let it rest in the pan for at least an hour. After you remove it from the pan, let it sit for another two hours before slicing into it. Enjoy!