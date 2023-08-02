Every day I see salmon recipes and pictures posted on social media, and I am loving the joy people have in preparing, enjoying and sharing their salmon pictures and in some cases recipes. The more the better, right? For me, a seasoned salmon fillet with minimal fuss with a salad does the trick. But sometimes, I just want to push past my limits to see what else can I do.
Here is a recipe that does not mess with the simplicity of cooking salmon, but the action is in the bed of vegetables that the salmon sits on top of. This is a dish which would make me set the table, with my good China and pretend I’m at an upscale restaurant. Give it a try!
Salmon, Spinach, Corn and Wild Mushrooms
1 medium red onion thinly sliced
1/2 pound assorted wild mushrooms, stems removed and reserved, caps quartered
1 medium-size red tomato coarsely chopped.
1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
Freshly ground black pepper
2 pounds fresh spinach washed and coarsely chopped.
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
2 cups fresh corn kernels
6 salmon center cut fillets
3 tablespoons finely chopped chives
Cut 6 tablespoons butter into 1/2-inch cubes and refrigerate until ready to use.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium nonstick saucepan over medium-low. Add onion, half of the minced garlic, wild mushroom stems, tomato, black peppercorns and the bay leaf, and cook until the vegetables are soft but not brown, about 10-12 minutes. Add the balsamic vinegar, 1/3 cup water and Tabasco. Increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is syrupy, about 4 minutes.
Reduce heat to low and add cubed butter, two to three pieces at a time, whisking thoroughly between additions. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Pour the sauce through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl, then discard the solids. Keep the sauce warm.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over high until just beginning to smoke. Add the remaining half of the minced garlic, onion powder and spinach; cook until the spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper to taste; transfer to a colander to drain.
Wipe the skillet clean with paper towels. Reduce the heat to medium and add 3 tablespoons butter. Add mushroom caps and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in corn kernels; cook until heated through, about 3-5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to a bowl and keep warm.
Increase the heat to high. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the skillet. Season the salmon strips with salt and pepper to taste. Add the fish to the skillet and cook three minutes per side.
Divide the spinach among six plates. Surround it with the corn and mushroom mixture. Place a cooked salmon strip on top of the spinach and vegetable mixture. Spoon the vinegar sauce on fish. Garnish with a sprinkling of chives; serve immediately. Enjoy!
Note: You can add chopped macadamia nuts on top as well. Also, some wild mushrooms do not have appreciable stems and caps. Do the best you can with the assortment you have.
Follow Jo Heckman online at jostablealaska.com, on Facebook or connect with her via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com.