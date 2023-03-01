Making cheap booze taste better. It’s one of the latest trends on TikTok, where people pour cheap vodka through a Brita filter in search of a smoother taste. So, does it work?
Curious, the Star Tribune asked Trish Gavin, a fixture on the Twin Cities restaurant scene, to help determine if home-filtering alcohol is a cheap hack or all hype.
Cheap vodka
Karkov vodka, a college party favorite, is the most common alcohol TikTokers are using, likely because of its attractive price point: $11.99 for 1.75 liters at Total Wine & More. So that’s where we started.
The smell of the vodka was stomach-turning; tasting it — unfiltered, straight up — was even worse. Then, we ran it through the filter. And? Well, we couldn’t really taste the difference.
The filter may have removed a tinge of the biting alcohol flavor, but it didn’t markedly improve the taste — even after being filtered a second time.
“I want to say it’s a little better, but I’m not sure if it’s that or if the first taste of the Karkov made my mouth desensitized,” Gavin said. After another side-by-side taste test, she declared the filtered version only marginally smoother.
Gin
Our gin try was a cheaper product, New Amsterdam, which has a lemon-citrus taste. After a spin through the Brita filter, it tasted very similar to vodka. Gavin said that’s likely because the filter stripped out the citrus taste, leaving behind what is essentially vodka.
Flavored whiskey
Interested to know if a filter could make Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey better, we tried that, too. Here’s where things got interesting.
After testing vodka and gin, we were sure this would be a bust, too. But surprisingly, the filtered Fireball was much more palatable. Instead of the strong cinnamon flavor, the filtered whiskey had a mellow honey taste.
Behind the buzz
TikTokkers swear by this home filtering technique, saying it not only makes alcohol taste smoother, but also filters out some coloring.
Gavin says it’s likely that the Brita filters people are using still contain water. So when they filter the alcohol, they’re really just watering it down.