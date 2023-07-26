Sheet cake

Chocolate sheet cake is a house guest treat. Submitted photo.

This cake recipe was handed down to me by my mother-in-law. It feeds a good number of people, and she brought it with her to family get-togethers and reunions. She made it often and I do the same. It’s a favorite dessert in our home, there is something satisfying about a piece of chocolate cake with frosting and walnuts on topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. YUM! Give it a try!

Cake

Follow Jo Heckman on https://jostablealaska.com, Facebook, and connect via email at jostablealaska@gmail.com