This cake recipe was handed down to me by my mother-in-law. It feeds a good number of people, and she brought it with her to family get-togethers and reunions. She made it often and I do the same. It’s a favorite dessert in our home, there is something satisfying about a piece of chocolate cake with frosting and walnuts on topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. YUM! Give it a try!
3 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 10x15-inch cookie sheet pan.
Combine flour, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl.
Melt butter in a saucepan over low heat. Stir in water and cocoa powder. Bring mixture to a boil then remove from the heat.
Add to the flour mixture.
In another bowl, mix eggs, baking soda, buttermilk, and vanilla. Mix well. Add egg mixture to the flour and cocoa mixture. Blend with a hand mixer till batter is smooth. Pour batter into the prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes.
While cake is baking, make the frosting.
Mix butter, cocoa powder, and milk in a saucepan.
Heat over low heat, Do not boil. You don’t want the cocoa powder to burn as it will ruin the taste.
Remove from heat and add powdered sugar I cup at a time, whisking continuously.
The resulting frosting will be smooth and shiny.
Spread frosting over warm cake.
Sprinkle chopped nuts on top.
Let it cool. Cut in squares and serve with a scoop of ice cream if desired. ENJOY!
I have substituted sugar with monk fruit sugar and found the results to be equally good. Mostly I will use one cup sugar and one cup monk fruit sugar to help reduce the sugar calories.
